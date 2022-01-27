The University of Central Arkansas tennis program announced that its weekend trip to Springfield, Missouri, will be postponed with a makeup date yet to be decided.
The postponement comes as Missouri State had some positive COVID-19 cases on their squad.
UCA was set to compete against both MSU and Arkansas State in Springfield, but both of those matches are postponed.
UCA will continue on to its next stop, as they head to Birmingham, Alabama, to battle Samford on Feb. 5 and Alabama-Birmingham on Feb. 6.
