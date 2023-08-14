x

UCA redshirt sophomore Isaiah Broadway carries the ball during the spring scrimmage game.

 Shane Cossey / UCA Sports Information

The University of Central Arkansas knocked out more than 100 total plays in a Saturday morning scrimmage on The Stripes at Estes Stadium, the first scrimmage work of the fall for Coach Nathan Brown’s Bears.

“It was good to get out and get our first live work of fall camp,” said Brown, “and also good to get in front UAC (United Athletic Conference) officials for the first time this fall as well. We had a good day with close to 100 snaps of offense and defense and another dozen or so snaps of special teams.

