While I certainly don’t want to beat a dead horse with conference realignment, the news of the WAC reintroducing football Thursday as the Southland is set to lose five schools is something that can’t be ignored.
There has been news of the Arkansas Activities Association possibly separating private and public schools in the future, and I certainly want to dig into that soon, but I wanted to dig into this conference realignment one more time and really focus on UCA’s move to the ASUN.
The move to the ASUN has been rumored since about mid-November, but nothing really concrete came until Thursday as the WAC announced four Texas schools leaving the Southland for the reintroduce WAC football conference.
Within minutes of that announcement came official word that UCA was indeed leaving as well and moving to the ASUN.
I really think UCA athletic director Brad Teague’s comments on the move really sink into why this move was in the best interest of not only UCA, but the Texas schools leaving the Southland.
Teague first made the comment that over the past several months, likely due to COVID and possibly stretching further back than that that there had some growing dissent in where Southland schools wanted to take their programs.
Teague’s comments throughout the radio show suggest that the five schools had more progressive thinking as to where they wanted to go as to where the remaining eight Southland schools wanted to be.
I’ve stated in previous columns that there may have been thinking around the league that Incarnate Word and Houston Baptist not committing to better facilities may have been a factor, but also that in recent years, reports have come out about the Louisiana schools have been faced with financial trouble.
Teague’s comments seem to dig a little further.
Teague mentioned that because of COVID and not being able to meet with other institution members that it kind of created a further divide between “like-minded” institutions.
Teague also said that some of the Texas schools had something different in mind, so with COVID, there was more room to explore other opportunities.
If other schools within the conference couldn’t commit to what the other schools wanted, then there was no need to stick around, especially if other opportunities arose, just like they did for ACU, Lamar, SHSU, SFA and UCA.
Teague further commented that a potential move to the FBS was another part of why these schools decided to move out of the SLC.
The WAC is a former FBS conference that had a strong history until it dropped football in the early 2010s.
Surely with that pedigree, there has to be aspirations of getting that conference back on the highest level of college football competition.
There have also been reports that the WAC is planning to move back into FBS competition by the end of the decade.
Teague mentioned that with Liberty already an ASUN member playing as an FBS independent, the door is already opened for the newly formed ASUN football-playing schools to potentially make that move to the FBS.
This may be wishful thinking on Teague’s part, but he said he’s hopeful that it could happen within the next two to three years.
I’ve also written in past columns about the problems UCA could face going FBS, but I’m sure that’s something that is being explored.
But, Teague said the opportunity to also play in a better conference in terms of RPI was intriguing as well.
The ASUN is host to Florida Gulf Coast, the team that was nicknamed “Lob City” a few years ago as it made its way into the NCAA Tournament.
I have to agree with Teague in that he believes COVID opened the door for an opportunity that these schools were likely to get out of.
A few schools on their way out wanted to play football while the conference shut down fall sports.
I believe this will be a good move for UCA and one that will possibly allow the school to gain more exposure as Teague also mentioned in his interview.
In the coming days, I want to further unpack what this move means and especially dig in when the announcement becomes official.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.