Positive COVID tests has seemingly taken over professional sports, and Urban Meyer was finally fired at Jacksonville as two of the biggest headlines in sports this week.
There is no doubt Urban Meyer is a good football coach, but he’s always, at least to me, has given off this persona that he’s not the best guy out there.
If his short tenure as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach has shown me anything, it’s that all of those preconceived notions I had about Urban Meyer were true.
Prior to Meyer’s arrival in Jacksonville, there were rumors the previous NFL offseason that Meyer was in on several head coaching jobs, but he wasn’t hired.
This last offseason, Meyer was given the reins in Jacksonville as he was hired January 14.
Since then, there’s been a list of things that have gone wrong for Meyer in less than a year on the job.
Meyer hired Chris Doyle as the director of sport performance, but resigned the next day due to backlash of his tenure are Iowa as the strength and conditioning coach that included racist comments.
The Jags drafted a running back in the first round despite having James Robinson, who had an outstanding rookie campaign, rushing for 1,752 yards and 14 touchdowns in 14 games.
Meyer eventually benched Robinson despite rushing for 682 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games this year.
He openly admitted to wanting the team to draft wide receiver Kadarius Toney instead of running back Travis Etienne.
He told reporters that the Jaguars cut players due to their vaccination status, which led to an NFL Players Association investigation.
One of the big ones: he didn’t travel back with the team after a Week 4 loss at Cincinnati and videos emerged of him with a younger woman that is not his wife.
A report that he called his assistant coaches “losers” and more recently former kicker Josh Scobee went on record to say Meyer kicked him, while cursing at him during training camp.
Not to mention the Jags are 2-11 this season, with continuous reports that the locker room wasn’t behind him.
Maybe the Kahn family was hoping Meyer would capture what Pete Carroll has been able to do in his tenure in Seattle, or even Kliff Kingsbury in his short time in Arizona, but alas the jump from college football to the NFL didn’t work for Meyer.
There were numerous reasons Meyer’s firing was necessary with the alleged kicking of Scobee being the final straw.
I certainly believe that if we’re going to see a good version of Trevor Lawrence at the NFL level, he’s absolutely going to have to do it with a new coach.
Bigger than the Meyer story this week has been the amount of postponements or positive tests from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the past couple weeks, NBA teams have had to postpone games, along with NHL teams. Then, on Friday afternoon, the NFL postponed three games because of the amount of positive COVID tests over the past week.
The Cleveland Browns, Washington Football Team and Los Angeles Rams all had about 20 or more positive COVID tests and it took until Friday afternoon to postpone their games.
The Browns were scheduled to take on the Las Vegas Raiders, but early Friday, Browns quarterback Case Keenum tested positive for COVID, which meant the Browns would be down to a third quarterback after starting QB Baker Mayfield had tested positive earlier in the week.
As the week wore on, Mayfield ripped the NFL for its testing policies and for not postponing the game. That was prior to Friday afternoon’s announcement of the postponement of the game.
The Raiders and Browns game was moved from Saturday to Monday, while the Rams/Seahawks game and Washington/Philadelphia game has been moved to Tuesday.
Prior to the announcement of the postponement, I was going to mention that this is a rough time for the NFL to not postpone games.
All these teams involved in the postponed games were fighting for playoff spots.
It was going to be highly unfortunate for these teams to be at less than full strength as the playoffs loom.
Elsewhere, games in the English Premier League have been postponed as well.
Though there have been players that have tested positive before, it seems that COVID has been spreading around sports much more recently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.