Puerto Rico US Basketball

The United States' Austin Reaves (15) of Newark shoots over Puerto Rico's Stephen Thompson Jr., right, during the first half of an exhibition basketball game in Las Vegas.

 John Locher/AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) — For an opening statement, USA Basketball's World Cup team made an emphatic one.

Anthony Edwards and Cam Johnson each scored 15 points, and the U.S. used a 20-0 run in the second half on the way to rolling past Puerto Rico 117-74 on Monday night in the first World Cup tune-up for the Americans.

