FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas baseball coach Dave Van Horn met with the media on Wednesday to discuss his program now that the 2023 MLB Draft has come and gone.
Van Horn was asked was there any big surprises from this summer?
“We knew that we were going to lose some kids in the draft obviously, and we were just hoping we might be able to keep one of those three infielders that signed,” Van Horn said. “Fortunately we were able to keep (Nolan) Souza. The money that was given them — so to speak — and where there were drafted, there were some tough calls, but they got what they wanted and they stuck to their word.
"But other than that, some of the surprises were that maybe we got a couple more pitchers through than I thought they might. Some big lefties and some guys that had really put it that they wanted to go to college unless they got a lot of money. That’s why we didn’t have another five or six guys drafted anyway.”
Van Horn noted he couldn't talk about all the transfers since some are still finalizing some things. Van Horn did add a talented catcher in Hudson White from Texas Tech and Sacramento State shortstop Wehiwa Aloy and talked about both.
“Super excited about both of those guys,” Van Horn said. “They both have Division I experience and those are some positions that we felt that we needed to take care of a little bit more. Those are probably two of the better ones in the country and we were fortunate.
"In the case of Hudson White, it worked fast. Once he got in the portal, we saw him there and we got on it. He was a kid that we recruited out of high school, so we already had a relationship with him and I am sure that helped a lot.
"And then when you are talking about Wehiwa — his name is not pronounced like it’s spelled, so you guys will figure that out — he had some really good visits lined up and we were very fortunate that he decided that this was what he wanted to do. Then he went on back home because he had to have some surgery - not on his arm or knee or anything, but he had to get some things taken care of and try to get healthy for this fall. So we are excited about both of those guys.”
Two returning players who are coming off surgery is pitcher Dylan Carter and second baseman Peyton Stovall. Van Horn provided an encouraging report on both.
"Well, they’re just working hard," Van Horn said. "They’ve been here all summer. I feel like Dylan’s probably farther along than a lot of people thought he would be. He had surgery mid-season, late-season so it’s gonna be, it’ll just be interesting to see how it goes when he he can get back.
"Stovall’s been here all summer. He went home for just a little while. Had surgery, got back and has been working with Corey (Wood) super hard, our trainer. I think he’s on pace or ahead of pace from everything that I’ve been told. That’s really about all we know right now."
The NCAA allowed baseball another full-time assistant. As expected, Van Horn took the opportunity to promote former player Bobby Wernes who was coaching first base.
"Bobby’s done a tremendous job here as a player and then as a young coach," Van Horn said. "He went away and then we got him back as our volunteer and then we hired him full time. Super happy for him and just glad that we have him with us. As far as the recruiting, it puts him out on the road. He’s done a great job this summer. He’s been all over the place as all the coaches have. It just makes us a little stronger."
A player the Hogs kept was pitcher Will McEntire from Bryant High School. Van Horn was hoping to get the versatile McEntire back.
"McEntire, we really wanted to get him back," Van Horn said. "But at the same time, for him individually and for his future, if somebody drafts him and they give him slot money, we get it. We would’ve been super happy for him there. We really wanted him back. We let him know that. I think he’ll be a big part of our pitching staff. Love the experience and the makeup. The stuff’s good. It should continue to get better if he’s healthy."
With recruiting and players such as McEntire returning Van Horn feels all the needs for 2024 season have been met.
"We do," Van Horn said. "You never know how it’s going to turn out. But we feel good about the experienced kids we have coming in. We feel good about the guys that are coming back that have been in our program, that they’ve continued to develop and get better. And then the freshman class that’s coming in, it’s still a really good class, even though we lost some kids to professional baseball. And like I said, we knew we were. So we tried to cover all that. By going out and getting a couple of infielders and getting a few more pitchers, it really helped us."
Arkansas is coming off a 43-18 season.
