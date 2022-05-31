FAYETTEVILLE — It wasn't just Arkansas struggling at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, last week, but also Dave Van Horn missed only his third game as head coach of the Razorbacks.
He spent a couple of nights in the hospital with what was eventually diagnosed as a severe case of food poisoning.
On Monday at his Zoom conference with the media, Van Horn was asked if he is back to 100 percent?
"I don’t know about 100 percent because I’m not supposed to eat certain things," Van Horn said. "I’m supposed to eat things that are pretty bland and smooth, so to speak. It’s been a strange situation. Still don’t know what happened. I know that I was a few hours away from having surgery and getting another opinion. They really never know what happens. They don’t know if you had a parasite, if it’s food poisoning. But I was in some pretty good pain and was not getting any better, to the point where finally when you start throwing up, you’re in a hotel room by yourself. You’re going ‘I better start getting some help here.’"
Arkansas lost to Alabama 4-3 in the game without Van Horn.
They were eliminated on Friday by Florida, 7-5, with Van Horn back in the dugout.
Prior to that game Van Horn had only missed two games as head coach at Arkansas.
He missed those games to attend the graduation of his daughters Hollan and Mariel.
