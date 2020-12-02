Community Service, Inc. (CSI) has named Weston Vaught as the December First Tee Character Development Program Participant of the Month.
Weston is in sixth grade, and is the son of Penny Vaught.
The program is coached by certified level II First Tee coach Sam Taylor.
“Weston has done a great job demonstrating the core values with his peers in class,” Taylor said. “Weston has worked hard improving his full swing techniques and overall knowledge of the game of golf.”
Weston recently joined the CSI First Tee Character Development program.
“My favorite part of the program has been making friends with the other kids and learning new skills from the coaches,” Weston said. “My favorite core value is sportsmanship, because it’s more fun to play when people are nice to each other and everyone follows the rules.”
Weston’s mother has seen positive changes since her son started the program.
“Since starting the program, Weston has developed more confidence and a greater level determination, not only in golf, but in many areas of his life,” Penny said.
Weston is currently at the PLAYer level where he is learning and understanding the First Tee Nine Core Values (respect, courtesy, responsibility, honesty, sportsmanship, confidence, judgment, perseverance and integrity) as well as essential life skills through the game of golf.
The CSI First Tee Character Development Program is proud to offer free after school programming that meets every Wednesday at the Arkansas Golf Center from 3:45 to 5 p.m.
After school programming will be limited to ten participants per session.
Participants can register for programming and find out more about Community Service, Inc. by going to our website csiyouth.com/the-first-tee/.
Community Service is a 501(c)3 nonprofit celebrating 62 years of service to youth and families.
They provide quality care through a professional staff specializing in psychiatry, social work, behavioral health, prevention and education, health science, substance abuse and youth development.
Programs are provided to anyone up to 18 years of age without regard to their ability to pay.
To find out more about CSI go online at csiyouth.com.
