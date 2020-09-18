Vilonia knocked off 6A Russellville, Conway Christian and Quitman were outmatched by 3A Perryville and Mountain View in Friday night football action.
In Vilonia, the Cyclones entered as a four-point favorite over the Eagles, but it was Vilonia that prevailed in a 28-23 win.
Eagles junior quarterback Austin Myers kicked things off late in the first on a 4-yard rushing touchdown, which junior running back Seth Kirk followed up with a 5-yard carry for a 14-0 Vilonia lead.
The Cyclones answered when junior running back Damon Donoho ran for a touchdown cutting the lead in half.
The Eagles went back up by two touchdowns when Myers connected with junior Jamison Hinsley for 25 yards on a converted 4th-and-long situation.
Russellville answered once again when senior quarterback Brayden Whitford connected with Donoho for a 5-yard touchdown.
Vilonia added their final score on a 2-yard rush from Kirk to give the Eagles a 28-13 lead at halftime.
Second half scoring was all Russellville as a field goal four minutes into the third cut the lead down to 12 before Whitford threw an 8-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Brady Burnett, making the score 28-23 with 2:22 left in the game.
The Cyclones couldn’t get any more points on the board as the Vilonia defense stopped the effort.
At Conway Christian, the Eagles were outmatched by Perryville as the Mustangs quickly got two scores on the board.
The Eagles cut the early lead in half when quarterback Tyler Cossey connected with senior Jeramya Brock.
But, it was Perryville back at it again scoring a pair of touchdowns before Cossey connected with senior Jace Kramer for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, making the score 28-12.
Both teams traded scores as CCS scored its final touchdown on another Cossey to Brock connection.
Perryville scored a final time, bringing the score to 45-18.
The Quitman Bulldogs struggled with turnovers throughout their home matchup against Mountain View as the Yellowjackets came away with a 32-13 win.
Quitman had an easy time driving the ball at times, but turnovers inevitably stopped any forward progression as the Bulldogs lost the ball five times via fumbles or interceptions.
The first fumble came on Quitman’s opening drive, which was then turned into a 68-yard rushing touchdown for Mountain Home by senior J’Air Jackson on a fake punt.
The second turnover didn’t bite the Bulldogs, but the Yellowjackets got on the board once again with another rushing touchdown, this time from junior quarterback Elijah Carlton, giving Mountain View a 12-0 lead.
After a turnover on downs, the Yellowjackets added another score on a 94-yard passing touchdown from Joseph Rentz to Jackson, making the score 20-0.
Quitman finally got on the board when junior quarterback WIlliam Linton scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper.
After forcing a three-and-out, Quitman drove into Yellowjacket territory, but Litton was picked off for another turnover.
Mountain View couldn’t capitalize and headed into halftime with a 20-7 lead.
Out of the break, Quitman forced a turnover on downs and then turned the ball over when senior quarterback Holden Martin was intercepted.
That turned into an 11-yard rushing touchdown by Jackson, making the score 26-7.
The Bulldogs answered on their next drive, scoring on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Litton to senior wide receiver Landon Luman, making the score 26-13.
However, the Yellowjackets scored for the final time on a 3-yard rushing touchdown by junior running back CJ Rose.
