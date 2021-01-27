VILONIA — A battle for first place in the boys 5A West lived up to its billing, while the girls half of the Vilonia, Russellville doubleheader was fought for second in the conference.
Down by 19 midway through the third quarter, many would have thought the VIlonia Eagles (13-3, 6-1 5A West) were down and out, but the Eagles prevailed 78-72 in overtime.
A rally through the remainder of the third, which culminated in the closing seconds of regulation pushed the game into overtime.
After closing the gap to 66-65, a foul on Vilonia’s end, sent Cyclone junior Donyae May, who had been a thorn in the Eagles’ side all night, to the free-throw line.
May knocked down both free throws and signaled it was over with about 10.8 seconds left on the clock.
On the inbounds, senior guard Harrison Janski let the ball roll until May picked him up near midcourt and dribbled to his right around the 3-point arc.
Janski handed the ball off to junior guard Austin Myers on the right wing of the 3-point line.
Myers dribbled left and was picked up by May, and pump faked to drawn May to Myers’ left.
Myers then put up an off-balance 3-point shot which fell straight through the basket, tying the game at 68 with 2.8 seconds left.
“I told Graham (Middleton) when he was checking in to tell Harrison to dribble, hand off to Myers,” Vilonia coach Jeremy Simon said. “He hit one last year in the same situation, so when he came off that screen, I was about to get a timeout and he pulled that shot and it went in and we went crazy. That was a huge shot.”
Myers’ 3-ball sent the game into overtime as Russellville failed to score in the limited time.
In overtime, a pair of Cyclone layups were all Russellville got as it missed having junior guard Grayson Sims and senior guard Renard Allen, who both fouled out in the waning moments of regulation.
A pair of 3-pointers on Vilonia’s end gave the Eagles a lead it didn’t surrender as the Cyclones were forced to foul, sending Middleton to the line, where he knocked down 3 of 6 free throws to bury Russellville’s chances.
Getting to Myers’ 3-pointer at the end of regulation was a tall task as Vilonia trailed 48-29 with 5:42 left in the third.
From that point on, the Eagles outscored the Cyclones 17-7 to bring the score to 55-46 to begin the fourth frame.
A major turning point for Vilonia was to go with a small-ball lineup to combat the speed and athleticism of Russellville.
“We have a lot of speed coming off the bench,” Simon said. “Kannon (Bartlett) hit a big three for us coming off the bench in the fourth and it got the crowd going.”
Vilonia continued to chip away in the fourth to get into a position to tie and eventually win.
A big reason for the comeback was Myers’ play in the fourth as he scored 11 across the quarter, including the off-balance 3.
Simon also credited a raucous Vilonia crowd, which his team was fueled by.
“The crowd was great tonight and we really fed off that tonight,” he said. “This team really feeds off this crowd and I wish we had what we did last year, but it was great tonight. The atmosphere, our fans and the student section, without them, we don’t come back.”
Myers was the game’s leading scorer, tallying 25 points, followed by a 13-point output from sophomore guard Jones White and an 11-point outing from both Bartlett and Janski.
May led Russellville with 24 points, while Allen was the team-leader at 22 before he fouled out.
Sophomore guard Caleb Carter also chipped in 11.
Girls
Vilonia 65,
Russellville 41
The girls game was far less competitive as Vilonia led throughout, eventually winning 65-41.
An early 4-3 Russellville lead was quickly erased as the Lady Eagles went on a 13-0 run over two minutes, which were highlighted by a trio of 3-pointers by senior guard Laney Mears, who hit two and joined the 1,000-point club last week, and senior forward Clara Prater.
With a 16-4 lead, the Vilonia full-court pressure was a little more lax, but still effective as Russellville only pushed across nine points in the second quarter, falling behind 41-20 at the break.
Once again, the Lady Eagles eased up on the gas in the third with Russellville outscoring Vilonia 14-11 in the quarter.
The Lady Eagles started a mini 6-0 run to begin the fourth, which put the game in further doubt as Vilonia cruised to a 65-41 win.
Lady Eagle senior guard Lauren Patterson led Vilonia with 14 points, while Mears finished with 11.
Russellville junior guard Jaidyn Koerdt led all scorers with 18 points, followed by an 11-point game from freshman center Taleigha Ealy.
Vilonia travels Friday to Siloam Springs, before heading Feb. 2 to Russellville for a rematch of Tuesday’s games.
