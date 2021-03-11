HOT SPRINGS — The Vilonia Eagles were doing everything right. They were on a 20-0 run and held a 26-point lead midway through the third quarter.
But the last quarter and a half was a disaster for the Eagles as they saw their 26-point lead evaporate as the Lake Hamilton Wolves came back to tie the score, send the game to overtime and then eventually win 64-63 Wednesday afternoon in front round play at the Class 5A State Tournament inside Trojan Arena.
“They just turned up the pressure, double and triple teaming us,” Vilonia coach Jeremy Simon said. “We just couldn’t handle it. I think we were expecting fouls or whatever and you're not going to get those when you are up 26 or 17 or whatever. And especially at the state tournament. You’ve just got to overcome those things. And we didn’t.”
Vilonia quickly jumped out to a 12-2 lead and took an 18-8 advantage into the second quarter. A 3-pointer by Lake Hamilton midway through the second cut the gap to 25-19. That's when the Eagles began their big run.
Vilonia scored the last 11 points of the half for a 36-19 lead then the first nine of the second half to go up 45-19 after a dunk and a layup by Graham Middleton, with 4:40 left in the third quarter. The Wolves ended their eight-plus minute scoring drought with a couple of baskets then Vilonia hit a 3-pointer to go up 48-23 with 2:40 left in the third.
Lake Hamilton then began its huge push with three 3-pointers in the final 2:30 of the third, cutting the gap to 52-34 at the end of the third.
Lake Hamilton scored the first five of the fourth to get within 52-39 before Vilonia finally scored at the 6:52 mark.
The Eagles were still up 55-43 after a free throw with 4:25 left, but were outscored 14-2 in the final four minutes of regulation as the Wolves drained four more three pointers, the last to knot the score at 57-57 with 55 seconds left.
Neither team scored the rest of the way, forcing overtime.
The teams traded baskets to start the extra session, with Lake Hamilton tying the score at 61-61.
After both teams missed shots, the Wolves got a steal with 2:15 left then scored with 1:20 to go for a 63-61 lead, the first of the night for the Wolves.
The Eagles missed three field goal attempts on their next possession, but the Wolves missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 15.2 seconds left.
Dashun Spence hit the tying basket with 6.3 seconds left, but committed a foul when he went for the steal at the top of the key on the Lake Hamilton end of the court.
With just 0:00.3 left, Cade Robinson stepped up to the free-throw line, hit the front end of the 1-and-1 which turned out to be the game winner.
Austin Myers led Vilonia with 19 points, Middleton had 14 and Spence added eight.
Ty Robinson led Lake Hamilton with 24 points, knocking down five of the team’s 10 3-pointers. Zac Pennington scored 15.
Lake Hamilton (16-8) moves on to the quarterfinals on Friday to play Little Parkview. Vilonia has its season ended, finishing 17-7.
