Vilonia's Jordan Roberts (42) congratulates Cadien Gipson after Gipson's first-half touchdown against Hot Springs on Friday night.

 Christine Halley/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

The Vilonia Eagles fell to Hot Springs 39-13 in the season opener at Philip D Weaver Stadium on Friday night.

Hot Springs led 7-0 when Vilonia’s Cadien Gipson scored on a 5-yard run early in the second quarter. The extra point was blocked, leaving the score at 7-6.

