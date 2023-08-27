The Vilonia Eagles fell to Hot Springs 39-13 in the season opener at Philip D Weaver Stadium on Friday night.
Hot Springs led 7-0 when Vilonia’s Cadien Gipson scored on a 5-yard run early in the second quarter. The extra point was blocked, leaving the score at 7-6.
The Trojans led 14-6 at halftime.
Vilonia trailed 33-6 when the Eagles finally scored again.
Jamare Lovelace scored on a 31-yard run with 5:10 left in the game. Braden Brewer kicked the extra point.
Vilonia plays at Greenbrier this Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Greenbrier falls to Farmington
The Greenbrier Panthers played Farmington tough but fell Farmington 37-27
Trailing 13-0, Greenbrier got on the board when Kane Richardson threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to tight end Lawson Worthey. Logan Graham kicked the extra point to make the score 13-7.
After two Farmington field goals made the score 19-7, the Panthers cut the deficit to 19-14 on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Kane Griffin to Miles Miller with 3:26 left in the third quarter.
Trailing 37-21, Greenbrier’s last touchdown came on a 29-yard pass from Griffin to Worthey with 1:34 left in the game.
Greenbrier hosts Vilonia this Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.