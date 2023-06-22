Vilonia High School cheerleader Abbie Beene will be a member of the East squad in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star basketball and football games Saturday in Conway.
The girls basketball game starts at 1 p.m. at the Farris Center with the boys game to follow. The football game starts at 6 p.m. at Estes Stadium.
“Being selected for the all-star games was a huge honor because not many people get selected,” Beene said. “I was just thankful I got selected to represent my school.”
Beene said she’s been cheering for 15 years.
“Cheering at Vilonia means a lot for me because everyone comes out to support the football and basketball teams,” Beene said. “It truly is the best experience to walk past little girls and them say ‘look mommy, she is a cheerleader. I want to be her when I grow up.’”
Beene said she’s done competitive cheer from ages 3-8.
“I ran track from seventh to 11th grade,” she said. “And I have done school cheer from seventh through 12th grade.”
Beene will continue her cheer career at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro this fall.
“I will be continuing my cheer career under the amazing cheer coaches there,” she said.
Beene plans to major in nursing at Arkansas State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.