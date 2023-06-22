x

Vilonia High School cheerleader Abbie Beene will be a member of the East squad cheering during the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star basketball and football games Saturday.

 Jaison Sterling/Rock Town Media

Vilonia High School cheerleader Abbie Beene will be a member of the East squad in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star basketball and football games Saturday in Conway.

The girls basketball game starts at 1 p.m. at the Farris Center with the boys game to follow. The football game starts at 6 p.m. at Estes Stadium.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.