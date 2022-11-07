x

Vilonia's Dillion Morris (60) and Isak Newman look back for a play call during the Eagles' game with Mills on Friday night.

 Leala Miller Cain/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

Vilonia came within 13 points last week of the second seed for the Class 5A playoffs, so the Eagles will take No. 3 to Camden Fairview in the opening round on Friday.

Todd Langrell’s Eagles (5-5 overall, 5-3 in the 5A-Central) fell to Mills University Studies (9-1, 7-1), 47-35. Mills gets the second seed behind Joe T. Robinson.

