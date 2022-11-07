Vilonia came within 13 points last week of the second seed for the Class 5A playoffs, so the Eagles will take No. 3 to Camden Fairview in the opening round on Friday.
Todd Langrell’s Eagles (5-5 overall, 5-3 in the 5A-Central) fell to Mills University Studies (9-1, 7-1), 47-35. Mills gets the second seed behind Joe T. Robinson.
The loss snapped a four-game Vilonia win streak, but it extended the Eagles’ playoff streak to four years.
“If we’d just had a few more things go our way, the ball bounce our way, we could’ve pulled that off,” Langrell said. “We were up 14-0, but they had so many athletes, that catches up with you.”
The Eagles scored first on Cadien Gipson’s six-yard run and led 7-0 after the first quarter thanks to Isak Newman’s PAT. Jack Vines’ five-yard run gave them a two-touchdown lead after another Newman kick. Mills tied the game at halftime thanks to 81- and 14-yard passes from Achillies Ringo.
The Comets led after three quarters, 26-21, thanks to a pair of touchdown runs sandwiched around Gipson’s one-yard score and Newman’s third PAT. Gipson’s 12-yard run gave the Eagles back the lead in the fourth quarter; Newman’s kick made it 28-26, but Mills answered with with a couple of long runs to lead by 39-28. Vilonia’s Wesley McKissack hit Vines for a 37-yard score that pulled the Eagles within 39-35, but the Comets scored last on a three-yard run and two-point conversion.
“We ran out of time,” Langrell said. “At least twice, we had some kids wide open, but we didn’t make the throw and catch that 99 out of 100 times we make, and those would’ve been touchdowns.”
He said the loss of sophomore inside linebacker Skyler Cole to injury in a win over Maumelle last week was apparent.
“That made a difference in stopping the run,” he said. “But it was very competitive, and I’m so proud of the way our team fought and competed. We weren’t the biggest, fastest or strongest team, but we played with a lot of grit.”
Vilonia finished with 402 yards on 85 plays (303 passing, 99 rushing). Mills had 537 on 66 plays (263 passing, 274 rushing). McKissack completed 21 of 46 passes for 303 yards and one touchdown. He threw two interceptions. Gipson rushed 12 times for 53 yards and three scores and caught five passes for 61 yards. Vines rushed three times for 23 yards and one TD and caught six passes for 89 yards and one score. Eli Mosier caught five passes for 80 yards.
“Jack Vines had another great receiving game,” Langrell said. “Cadien Gipson is coming into his own at fullback. He’s a little Mighty Mouse, just a sophomore, but as strong as he can be.”
Fairview, second seed from the South, is 8-2, having lost its opener to Arkadelphia and winning eight straight before falling to Little Rock Parkview last week.
“We’ve been watching film on them all day,” Langrell said Sunday. “They are a very athletic team in a very athletic conference. It doesn’t look like there’s a weakness on defense. They’ve got a quarterback (Martavius Thomas) who can really run. He’s a (University of Arkansas) signee for baseball, so he’s really fast and has a good arm.”
As a junior last year, Thomas threw for 3,257 yards and 34 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also ran for 882 yards.
The Cardinals finished 10-2 in 2021, winning their first outright conference championship since 2012. They reached the state quarterfinals, falling to White Hall, the eventual runner-up to Pulaski Academy, 35-14.
“We feel good about our seed,” Langrell said. “If some way we can get past Camden Fairview, we would possibly go to Valley View in the East (in the quarterfinals), and that’s a good matchup for us. We feel good about our spot. We’ve just got to do what we do and keep getting better.”
In his fifth season at Vilonia, Langrell has the Eagles in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.
“I don’t know how many times Vilonia has been to the playoffs four years in a row, but it’s what’s expected now, and that’s a good thing,” he said.
