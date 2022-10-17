x

Vilonia's Eli Mosier and Cadien Gipson celebrate a touchdown during the Eagles' win over Watson Chapel last Friday.

 Christine Halley / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

VILONIA — The Vilonia Eagles grinded out a 28-12 conference win at home against the Watson Chapel Wildcats reigning out of Pine Bluff.

Vilonia is now 3-4 overall and 3-2 in the 5A-Central. 

