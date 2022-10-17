VILONIA — The Vilonia Eagles grinded out a 28-12 conference win at home against the Watson Chapel Wildcats reigning out of Pine Bluff.
Vilonia is now 3-4 overall and 3-2 in the 5A-Central.
Watson Chapel received the ball first to start the football game. The Wildcats would be forced to punt after a three and out. A bad snap by the Wildcats led to a 15-yard punt that was nearly blocked. With a solid starting field position, Vilonia could not get much going on offense and turned the ball over on downs.
The Watson Chapel offense kicked off their drive with a heavy dose of running the football. This translated to three first downs for the Wildcats on the way to a four-yard touchdown run with 4:38 left in the first quarter. The 2-point conversion was no good.
The Eagles could not get going quite yet and would be forced to punt the ball. A deep punt by Vilonia pinned Watson Chapel near their own 10-yard line. Watson Chapel could not muster much on offense and would be forced to punt as well.Vilonia would return the punt for 25-yards to set up the Eagles.
Soon after the second quarter started, the Eagles would find pay dirt on a 9-yard touchdown run by Cadien Gipson to give Vilonia the 7-6 lead. The Vilonia defense would then force another three and out.
Vilonia would begin to gain some momentum on offense until the Wildcats intercepted the football just inside Watson Chapel territory. Watson Chapel would be faced with a fourth down and would go for it unsuccessfully. In response, the Eagles would also see fourth down and go for it successfully. However, the Eagles would turn the ball over on downs just a few plays later.
The fourth down conversion shenanigans would continue as the Wildcats went for it again and would be short. Vilonia quarterback Wesley McKissic would take over the ball at the Wildcats 35-yard line and then find Jack Vines for a 42-yard touchdown pass. The score pushed the Vilonia lead to 14-6 just before halftime.
Vilonia received the second half kickoff and would be forced to punt soon after. Watson Chapel would pick up four first downs and find the red zone but would turn the ball over on downs after being held up by Vilonia. Vilonia would cough the ball up just two plays later and the Wildcats would get the ball at the Vilonia 25-yard line.
Vilonia’s defense would come up big though, as the Eagles forced a fumble of their own soon after. The Vilonia offense would drive the field and cap it off with a 8-yard touchdown run from Kainon Shaw. This score extended the Vilonia lead to 21-12 late in the third quarter.
Watson Chapel would then face fourth down and go for it from their own territory and come up short. Vilonia’s offense found the end zone once again. This time Zach Vines would score on a 15-yard touchdown run halfway through the fourth quarter to go push the Vilonia lead out to 28-12. Neither team would score the rest of the game.
McKissisic had 146 yards passing and one passing touchdown. Kainon Shaw had 29 yards on 11 carries and 1 touchdown.
Vilonia will return to action on the road next Friday against the White Hall Bulldogs.
