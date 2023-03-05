PINE BLUFF — It took some overtime, but the Vilonia Lady Eagles are headed to the Class 5A state championship game.
Vilonia beat Marion 51-47 in overtime Saturday in the semifinals of the Class 5A state tournament at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. With the win, the Lady Eagles will play Greenwood in the championship game Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
“That game tonight could have gone either way,” Vilonia coach Jeremy Simon said. “I don’t know how many lead changes (12). It was probably the most, as a coach, I’ve ever been in in a game. Both teams fought hard. I’m just proud that my team came out on top.
“I think we hit our last 10 free throws down the stretch, and we got some big defensive rebounds. I’m just proud of my team tonight.”
Marion led 38-37 with 2:19 left. Vilonia took a 39-38 lead on two free throws by Maddie Mannion, who hit two more with 1:33 left to put the Lady Eagles up three.
Marion tied it at 41-41 on a three-pointer with 1:15 left.
Neither team was able to score the remainder of the fourth quarter.
In the extra period, Marion scored less than 20 seconds in to lead 43-41. Vilonia’s Bailey Sims scored on a putback to tie it with 3:07 left.
After Marion took a 45-43 lead, Vilonia scored the next four points to lead 47-45. Kinley Mears hit a short jumper then two free throws with 1:21 left.
Marion tied it at 47-47 with 43 seconds left. Vilonia’s Sidni Middleton was fouled on a drive to the basket with 12.6 seconds left. She hit both foul shots to put her team ahead 49-47.
Marion had a chance to tie but missed a running jumper. Mears was fouled with 0.3 seconds left. She hit both free throws to seal the victory.
Middleton and Mears each scored 15 points to lead the Lady Eagles. Mannion had nine. Sims scored eight. Abby Wertz had four.
Middleton led Vilonia with eight rebounds and three assists. Mannion and Sims had seven boards apiece.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
