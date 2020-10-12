VILONIA — The rain did not stop the Viliona, Greenbrier, St. Joseph and Conway Christian track teams from running in the Vilonia Everyone 5k on Saturday morning in Vilonia.
The girls started off the morning with the first race.
Greenbrier junior Presley Roberts finished second with a time of 20:07 seconds.
Three Vilonia girls finished in the top 10.
Senior Layne White came in fourth overall with a time of 21:19.
Senior Brandi Rottman and sophomore Kaci Buck finished in the top 10 with Rottman coming in sixth with a time of 21:23 and Buck coming in eighth with a time of 21:35.
St. Joseph also made the top 10 individually, led by junior Ashleigh Mallett, who finished ninth with a time of 21:47.
As a team, Viliona won the girls 5k with a combined time of 1:49:17 and a total score of 40.
Greenbrier came in sixth with a score of 127 and a combined time of 2:03:28.
For the men’s race, Vilonia, Greenbrier and Conway Christian all had runners finish in the top 10.
Greenbrier senior Dominic Ward finished first with a time of 16:29, while Vilonia senior David Adams came in third with a time of 17:01.
Greenbrier sophomore Logan Gates and Conway Christian senior Josh Tibbs were neck and neck the entire race and only were separated by three seconds.
Gates came in sixth with a time of 17:11, while Tibbs came in seventh with a time of 17:13.
Vilonia junior Clayton Jones came in behind Gates and Tibbs coming in eighth with a time of 17:30.
St. Joseph’s best runner for the men was senior Truman Martin who came in 18th with a time of 18:13.
As a team, Russelville came in first but Vilonia came in second with a score of 68 and a combined time of 1:30:25.
St. Joseph finished as a team in sixth with a score of 159 and a combined time of 1:38:37.
