Heading into Thursday’s 5A track and field state championship, Vilonia’s girls were projected to win while the boys were the projected runner up.
Thursday’s state meet in Hot Springs proved to be just that as the girls won the state title, while the boys finished right behind Arkansas High School among other state championship finishes this week.
The Lady Eagles accumulated 87 points throughout the 5A state meet, scoring 14 points more than second-place Jonesboro, with one first-place finish, three second-place finishes and three third-place finishes across 18 events.
Brandie Rottman grabbed Vilonia’s lone first-place finish in the girls high jump with a height of five feet, six inches.
She also grabbed a second-place finish in the girls triple jump with a distance of 37-7 and a third-place finish in the long jump with a distance of 17-4.5.
Maylee Leach finished right behind Rottman in the high jump with a height of 5-4, while Shelby Duncan took third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:24.90.
The Lady Eagles’ 4x800m relay team of Sophie Havens, Kaci Buck, Duncan and Laynie White took third with a time of 10:00.76.
Vilonia’s 4x400m relay team of White, Sydney Huff, Duncan and Rottman took second with a time of 4:09.03.
The Vilonia boys took second place with a cumulative score of 97.5, falling behind Arkansas High School’s 111 points.
The Eagles took three first-place finishes winning the 4x800m relay, the 400m dash and the 800m run.
The 4x800 relay team of Tate Smithhart, Brayden Matyja, David Adams and Jones White took first with a time of 8:06.76.
Carson Lesnar took first in the 400m dash with a time of 49.03, while Smithhart took first in the 800m with a time of 1:58.
Dashun Spence finished second in the high jump with a height of 6-2, while Lesnar took second in the pole vault with a height of 15-0.
Smithhart also finished third in the 1600m with a time of 4:25.90, while David Adams finished third in the 800m with a time of 2:00.93.
Also at the event, Greenbrier’s girls finished 15th, while the boys finished eighth.
Presley Roberts took the lone top three finish for the Lady Panthers in the 1600m with a time of 5:27.46.
For the Greenbrier boys, Dominic Ward placed second in two events, the 1600m with a time of 4:25.83 and the 800m with a time of 1:59.46.
At the 6A state meet in Rogers, the Conway boys finished 10th while the girl finished fifth.
Madison Holloway registered three top three finishes (second in the high jump, 5-5; first in the long jump, 18-9.25; second in the triple jump, 35-04.75).
Raghan Allen also scored a pair of first-place finishes (first in the 100m, 12.17; first in the 200m, 25.26).
Conway’s 4x200m relay team of Halee Dolley, Kendra Tyus, Kimora Blakley and Raghan Allen took second with a time of 1:47.64, while the 4x100m relay team also took second with a time of 50.68.
For the boys, Ethan Kailey finished third in the 800m with a time of 1:59.43, while the 4x800m relay team took third with a time of 8:07.83. Those were the two lone top three finishes on the day.
At the Class 2A meet in Gurdon, the Quitman boys took third, while the Conway christian boys took 14th and in the girls meet, the Quitman girls finished eighth.
For the boys, Quitman’s Jacob Cantrell was the main point-getter, scoring five top three finishes.
He placed first in the 110m hurdles and the 300m hurdles with times of 15.47 and 42.47, respectively.
In the high jump, he tied for third with a height of 6-0, while also finishing third in both the long and triple jumps with distances of 20-10 and 42-00.5.
Conway Christian’s Josh Tibbs grabbed a pair of top three finishes as he placed second in the 1600m with a time of 4:40.09 and third in the 3200m with a time of 10:44.77.
In the Class 1A meet, the Mt. Vernon-Enola girls placed 16th, while the Guy-Perkins girls placed 32nd.
In the boys meet, the Guy-Perkins boys placed 19th.
Guy-Perkins’ Greyson Earl placed second in the 100m and the 200m with times of 11.82 and 22.04, respectively.
