VILONIA — Maylee Leach was “thrilled” when she won the Class 5A state high jump during the state track meet this year at Van Buren High School.
The Vilonia High School graduate had the highest jump of any girl in the state, winning the title with a leap of 5 feet, 7 inches, which was 2 inches better than any other state champion in Arkansas.
“The competition at the 5A state meet was fierce,” Leach said. “When the bar was raised to 5-6, there were still four other girls left. Keep in mind, that I had never jumped 5-6 before this and some of the girls had. Not clearing 5-6 was not an option.”
Leach said after clearing 5-6, she won the state championship. But that height was not her career goal.
“After clearing that bar, I felt a bit of disbelief and a lot of job, but my career goal hadn’t been reached yet,” she said. “I know if it was going to happen, that was the day it would.”
Leach also won the Meet of Champs title with a height of 5-5.
“This was the last time I would ever compete in the high jump, so I left it all on the table,” Leach said. “My goal was to win it, so I did just that.”
Vilonia track coach John Steward said several colleges were interested in Leach jumping for their teams. However, Leach decided not to take that route to college.
“I’ve played sports since I was 4,” Leach said. “Growing up, I’ve played football, basketball, volleyball and track. Throughout middle Schoo, junior high and high school, I never had an offseason. I stopped playing softball and basketball after the ninth grade, but continued to play volleyball and run track throughout high school. I also never dreamt of playing a sport in college, nor did I really want to. I decided the best decision was to end my track career in high school with my absolute favorite team.
“It’s nice knowing that I’ll now have time to focus solely on my education, my job and my mental health. It really has an honor to have been considered by so many amazing schools and track programs. I’m also looking forward to the extra free time, although I will miss track.”
Leach said track was a “small chapter of my life.”
“I’ll never forget the memories and friendships that came with it,” she said. “But I’m also very excited for what’s to come.”
Leach was a member of the Lady Eagles team which won the 2021 Class 5A state team championship.
“Winning a state title was always a goal for me,” she said “I always wanted a championship ring after my older sister Cassie won back-to-back softball state championships. The 2021 track team was special. I always say the track team is unlike any other team I’ve been a part of, and it’s true. It’s like a family. Winning state as a team in 2021 is probably my favorite memory, looking back. We were led by an amazing group of seniors, and it wouldn’t have been possible with them.”
Steward said he is proud of Leach and what she accomplished.
“She is a quality kid,” he said. “She is a quality young lady beyond athletics. She is someone that a lot of girls should look up to.”
Leach said competing for Steward and the Vilonia coaches was great.
“I hit the jackpot,” she said. “The track coaches at Vilonia are special. They’re the reason why the track program is always so amazing, and honestly, the reason why I fell inn love with the sport. They are all so passionate about the sport, and they not only want you to succeed on the track but in life also.
“Coach Steward is the best. He would wrap up my hits everyday before practice, and he always encouraged me. I had a lot of injuries during my track career, and Coach Steward always asked how I was doing during those. He is one of those people who truly cares for others and wants the absolute best for them. Everyone needs a coach and mentor like him.”
Leach will be attending Arkansas State University-Beebe this fall to work on an associate’s degree.
“I plan to say close to home, work and save money while I go to school,” she said. “After getting my associates’s degree, I plan to transfer to a four-year school to get my bachelor’s degree.”
She said she hasn’t decided on a major yet.
“But I work with kids at my current job, and I would love to continue working with kids,” Leach said.
Mark Buffalo can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
