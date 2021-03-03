VILONIA — With a spot in the 5A West Conference Championship game on the line, the Vilonia Lady Eagles broke through and defeated Russellville 55-46.
The game looked as though it would be a long one for the Lady Eagles as the Cyclones quickly raced out to an 8-0 lead on a pair of 3-pointers by junior Gracie Campbell and a mid-range jumper by junior Jaidyn Koerdt.
Campbell’s pair of 3-balls looked similar in that she hit from the same part of the win in front of the Vilonia bench to help get things started for Russellville.
The Cyclones were just as effective on the defensive end as their 1-2-2 zone defense caused many problems for Vilonia in the opening moments.
A 3-pointer by Koerdt pushed the Russellville lead out to 11-2 with 4:49 left in the first quarter, but the Lady Eagles started to push back.
Senior Lauren Patterson pushed across the first field goal at the 4:13 mark for Vilonia on a 3-pointer from the left wing, which brought the score to 11-5.
A free-throw line jumper by junior Madeleine Tipton and then a 3-pointer from senior Laney Mears put Vilonia right back into the thick of the game, trailing 11-10 with 2:55 left in the first frame.
The Lady Eagles’ momentum carried throughout the remainder of the quarter, eventually going up 19-15.
Patterson proved to be a force once the Vilonia offense broke Russellville’s zone, as she scored 12 of her final 19 in the first.
The Lady Eagles once again pushed the envelope when Tipton was forced to put up an acrobatic jumper from the free-throw line, and then a layup by freshman Dessie McCarty off an assist by Patterson gave Vilonia an eight-point lead about a minute and a half into the second.
Campbell answered with her third 3-pointer of the game, but from there, neither team gained much of an edge as the Lady Eagles narrowly outscored the Cyclones 10-9 across the remainder of the quarter.
Russellville freshman Brenna Burk was questionably called for a technical foul with 33.2 seconds left in the first half, which sent Patterson to the line as she split the pair of free throws.
Vilonia closed the quarter off the inbounds of the technical foul with a 3-pointer from senior Mackenzie Floyd with two seconds left to give the Lady Eagles a 33-24 lead heading into the break.
Out of halftime, Vilonia continued to build its lead with a 6-0 run across the first three minutes of the third.
Floyd hit another 3-pointer, while Patterson scored on a layup and senior Brandie Rottman split a pair of free throws.
Rottman’s free throws were a cause of Campbell picking up her fourth foul with 5:08 left in the third.
Campbell was forced to play more conservatively for the remainder of the game, which limited her chances the rest of the game.
She did bury one more 3-pointer from deep with 1:51 left in the third, but that was her final basket. She finished with a team-leading 12 points.
The two teams entered the fourth quarter with Vilonia holding a 15-point lead that Russellville did climb a little bit back from, but couldn’t completely make the comeback, falling 55-46.
The Lady Eagles advances to play Greenwood in the 5A West Conference Championship game at 5 p.m. Wednesday, while Russellville plays Greenbrier for the third seed at 5 p.m. Thursday.
