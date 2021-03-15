HOT SPRINGS — The Vilonia Lady Eagles advanced to the semifinals of the Class 5A State Tournament with a 67-63 victory over the Batesville Pioneers on Saturday.
The Lady Pioneers finish another fantastic season with a 22-3 mark and have racked up a record of 82-9 over the last three years.
Meanwhile, the Vilonia Lady Eagles improved to 25-2 and have won their last 12 games. the Lady Eagles battled the West Memphis Lady Blue Devils in the semifinals on Monday.
Kaylee Clark scored the first basket of the contest and gave the Lady Pioneers their only lead on the night. Laney Mearns responded with a 3-pointer on the other end and Clark tied the score at 3-3 with a free throw.
The Lady Eagles then had leads of 7-3 and 9-5 when London Cuzzort cut the gap to 9-8 with a 3-pointer. However, Mackenzie Floyd answered with a 3-pointer for Vilonia to start a 9-0 run that put the Lady Eagles up 18-8. Isabella Higginbottom scored her first basket of the game by hitting a 3-pointer to end the first quarter and got Batesville within 18-11.
Cuzzort began the second quarter with her second 3-pointer but Vilonia scored the next five points, going up 23-14 on a 3-pointer by Mears. Cuzzort then hit another 3-pointer to cut the gap to six. It was 26-20 when Abby Hurley and Riley Freeman hit consecutive 3-pointers to get Batesville within a single point, 27-26, but Vilonia was able to push their lead to 34-28 by halftime.
Laynie White opened the second half with a 3-pointer for a 37-28 Vilonia lead. Clark hit two free throws and Freeman drained a 3-pointer to cut the gap to 37-33, the first of three times the Lady Pioneers got within four points before White hit a 3-pointer and Lauren Patterson converted a layup to put the Lady Eagles up 48-39 going into the fourth.
Mears opened the final stanza with a 3-pointer for a 51-39 Vilonia lead, its largest of the contest. Batesville spent the rest of the quarter trying to catch up, and got within 55-51on a steal and layup by Higginbottom with 3:16 left.Floyd hit two free throws for a 59-51 Vilonia lead but Freeman answwered with a 3-pointer to close the gap to 59-56 with 1:32 left to play.
The Lady Pioneers eventually cut the gap all the way down to a single point, 51-50, on a layup by Taylor rush with a minute left to play. Clara Prater made a layup to put Vilonia up 63-0 and after Batesville called timeout, Higginbottom missed the score-tying 3 pointer with 11 seconds left/Prater then hit two free throws for a 65-60 and Higginbottom countered with a 3-pointer to make it 65-63. But with 2.9 seconds remaining, Mears stepped to the free throw line and made both tosses to seal the victory.
White led Vilonia with 16 points, while Mears had 12, Petterson 12, White tallied 13 and Prater added 12.
Higginbottom led Batesville with 20 points, Freeman had 13 while Cuzzort had 10 and Rush and Clark each added seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.