With the Greenwood and Vilonia girls combining for one conference loss all season, the 5A West championship had to come down to one game.
After carving out a path with wins in the semifinal round, Greenwood hosted Vilonia for the 5A West title, which saw the two teams battle, but it was the Lady Eagles that prevailed 77-69 to earn the 5A West crown and the 5A West’s No. 1 in the 5A State Tournament, which takes place in Hot Springs.
The two teams last met Jan. 15 in Greenwood with the Lady Bulldogs coming away with a 71-52 win.
The following matchup, scheduled for Feb. 12, was canceled due to inclement weather.
Wednesday’s contest looked as though it would resemble that Jan. 15 meeting as Greenwood raced out to a 7-0 lead with 6:47 left in the first quarter, which forced a timeout by Vilonia coach Jeremy Simon.
It seemed as though the Lady Eagles comeback was a slow burn as the Lady Bulldogs full-court pressure and zone defense caused ill-advised passes, which often led to points on the other end.
Despite Simon’s timeout, Vilonia found itself down 16-8 with 2:46 left in the first.
Then, a 6-0 run by a pair of Lady Eagle seniors tied the game at 16 as Laney Mears scored on a floater and a corner 3-pointer in front of the Lady Bulldog bench with a 3-pointer by Lauren Patterson sandwiched between.
Greenwood closed the quarter outscoring Vilonia 6-2 to take a 22-18 lead into the second.
Another run, this time 9-4, caused the Lady Eagles to fall into a nine-point hole.
But, again, they battled back to close the gap to 31-30 as junior Madeleine Tipton was 4 of 4 from the free-throw line during that stretch.
Patterson added another a layup, while freshman Dessie McCarty grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back up for two.
Vilonia trailing by many points only to come back and get back within a couple points was a theme throughout as the Lady Eagles once again fell into an eight-point hole in the third and continued trailing by at least six through the end of the third.
In the fourth, Greenwood seemed to run out of gas as many shots it put up didn’t fall, but Vilonia started to heat up.
After going down 64-57 with 5:09 left in the fourth, the Lady Eagles went on an 8-0 run to a 65-64 lead with Patterson nailing a 3-pointer from the top of the key, to a three-point play from senior Brandie Rottman and a pair of free throws from Patterson.
Greenwood sophomore Madison Cartwright tied the game by splitting a pair of free throws, but a 3-pointer by Tipton gave Vilonia a lead it would not surrender for the remainder of the game.
Another Cartwright free throw cut the deficit down to two, but the Lady Eagles soon put the game out of reach.
From the 1:46 mark on, free throws were how Vilonia continued to increase its lead as it grabbed nine more points at the line, while Greenwood only three more off a 3-pointer at the buzzr by junior Megan Gray.
The game was a battle between both teams, but two seniors from the opposing teams took the game over for their team.
For Greenwood, it was senior Kinley Fisher, who scored 30 points in the loss, while Patterson nearly matched with 29 points.
While Fisher was the lone Lady Bulldog in double figures, Vilonia also had Tipton with 13, Mears with 12, Rottman with 11 and McCarty narrowly missing double figures with nine.
The Lady Eagles have wrapped up the 5A West’s top seed and will take on the fourth seed from the 5A South in the 5A State Tournament in Hot Springs.
That game is scheduled for a 10 a.m. start March 9.
