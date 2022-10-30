The Vilonia Eagles are on a roll after rallying from a two-touchdown deficit to beat Maumelle 49-28 on Friday night at Phillip D Weaver Stadium.
Vilonia has now won four games in a row to improve to 5-4 on the season. The Eagles have wrapped up a playoff spot in the Class 5A state playoffs with one game to play.
Vilonia led 14-0 with 10:11 left in the first half. Quarterback Wesley McKissack threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Jack Vines with 10:19 left in the first quarter then threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Eli Mosier in the second quarter. Isak Newman kicked both extra points.
Maumelle scored the next 28 points to lead 28-14 early in the second half.
“We got off to a good start then they ran out 28 straight,” Vilonia coach Todd Langrell said. “They stopped us on the one-foot line going into the half with one second left on the clock. If we couldn’t run the ball one foot, we didn’t deserve to win.
“We came back in at halftime and regrouped. We ran the ball one time in the first half. I felt like we could start running the ball a little bit. We came out and ran the ball successfully. We scored 35 points in the second half.”
The Eagles cut the deficit to 28-21 with 7:43 left in the third quarter. Kainon Shaw scored on a two-yard run to make the score 28-21.
Vilonia’s defense forced a punt and took over at its own 31. That led to McKissack throwing a 44-yard touchdown pass on a screen to Cadien Gipson with 4:25 left in the third quarter to tie the game at 28-28.
On Maumelle’s next possession, Vilonia’s Dalton Ellis recovered a fumble. That led to Shaw scoring on a three-yard run with 1:56 left in the third quarter, giving the Eagles a 34-28 lead.
The Eagles scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game away. McKissack scored on an 18-yard run with 11:23 left. He then threw to Zach Nolan for the two-point conversion and a 42-28 lead.
Vines scored the last touchdown on a 16-yard run with 5:31 left. Newman kicked the extra point to account for the final score.
McKissack completed 21 of 35 passes for 369 yards and three touchdowns. Shaw led the Eagles with 82 yards rushing on 13 carries. McKissack had 56 yards on six carries.
Vines led Vilonia in receiving with six catches for 96 yards. Gipson had five catches for 109 yards. Mosier caught four passes for 102 yards.
The Eagles still have a shot at a home playoff game when they host the Mills Comets, which are 6-1 in league play. If Vilonia wins, the Eagles will be the second seed from the 5A-Central.
“If we win, we’re probably hosting Hot Springs,” Langrell said. “That’s our goal. That was our goal four weeks ago. We thought we could go 5-0 the last stretch and get second seed. That’s what we’ve been talking about. It’s not going to be easy. Mills is a good team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.