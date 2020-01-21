Vilonia high school boys track and field coach Michael Stout is now a back-to-back NFHS Southwest Section Boys Outdoor Track and Field Coach of the Year recipient.
Stout earned the award last year for the 2017-18 season and Vilonia athletic director Nick Newman announced Stout has won the award again for the 2018-19 season.
Stout was selected from a group of coaches from Arkansas, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.
Stout’s reputation has become a successful one after winning numerous conference and state titles throughout his coaching career, including the 5A State Championship title last season.
In all, Stout’s Eagles have won the state title five times, including a three-peat from 2012 to 2014 and in 2018 and 2019.
