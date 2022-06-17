Vilonia seventh grader Kason “Rooster” Lipsmeyer has earned a position on the Arkansas National Junior High Rodeo team.
He, along with fellow teammates, will be competing June 19 through June 25 in Perry, Georgia, to compete at the 17th annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo in the light rifle competition.
This is Lipsmeyer’s first year competing in shooting. He was the state champion and the average champion in light rifle for the Arkansas Junior High School Rodeo Association.
He was the first ever to shoot a perfect 300 or more by shooting a 301XXX in one of the regional competitions.
Featuring roughly 1,200 contestants from 43 U.S. states, five Canadian provinces, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand, the NJHFR is the world’s largest junior high rodeo.
In addition to competing for more than $80,000 in prizes, NJHFR contestants will also be competing for more than $200,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named an NJHFR World Champion.
To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20 — based on their combined times/scores in the first two go-rounds to advance to Saturday’s final round.
World champions will then be determined based on their three go-round combined times/scores.
Added money for the optional jackpot has increased to $100,000 and is available to everyone at finals who enters the jackpot in their event.
This year, the Saturday championship performance will be televised nationally as part of the Cinch High School Rodeo Tour telecast series on RFD-TV.
Live broadcasts of all NJHFR performances will air on: https://www.cowboychannelplus.com/.
Performance times are 7 p.m. June 19, and 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day thereafter.
Along with great rodeo competition and the chance to meet new friends from around the world, NJHFR contestants have the opportunity to enjoy shooting sports, volleyball, contestant dances, family-oriented activities, church services sponsored by Golden Spur Ministries and shopping at the NJHFR tradeshow, as well as visiting area attractions as Perry hosts the NJHFR this year.
To follow your local favorites at the NJHFR, visit www.NHSRA.com daily for complete results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.