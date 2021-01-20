GREENBRIER — It was Vilonia’s day Tuesday night at the Panther Pavilion in Greenbrier as both Eagles and Lady Eagles picked up wins against their Greenbrier counterparts.
The Vilonia walked away with a 70-38 win, while the Vilonia boys won 67-52.
The first quarter of the girls half of the doubleheader started out with a promising attitude for the Greenbrier faithful as the Lady Panthers stormed back after finding themselves in an early 6-0 hole.
Junior McKayla Betts fired a 3-pointer from the wing and then followed with a layup to cut the early Lady Eagle lead down to one.
Then, a layup by sophomore Alexandria Newland gave Greenbrier a 7-6 lead.
The two teams traded leads from that point with the Lady Panthers led after one at 17-16 following a 3-pointer from the top of the key by junior Emma Rehm.
But, an offensively dry Greenbrier second quarter put Vilonia up by 15 at halftime.
The Lady Eagle defense caused a lot of trouble for the Lady Panthers as Vilonia forced Greenbrier into tough looks and turnovers.
The Lady Panthers didn’t register a field goal in the second quarter and only managed to put one point on the board as Rehm split a pair of free throws with 2:07 left in the first half.
Conversely, it was Vilonia, currently ranked as the state’s 10th best team in the Arkansas Sports Media Polls, that showed it was deserving of the ranking, seemingly scoring at will in the quarter.
Looking to reverse fortunes heading into the final half of play, Greenbrier allowed a 3-pointer by Lady Eagle senior Brandie Rottman before the Lady Panthers went on a mini run that started with a basket by senior Kylie Griffin.
Betts then nailed a pair of free throws and Griffin stole the ball on one end and layed it up on the other to cut the lead down to 12.
Vilonia senior Lauren Patterson scored after driving to the basket and laying it up, then a 3-pointer by Rehm ended the Greenbrier run and brought the Lady Panthers within 11 with 4:10 left in the third.
However, another dry spell that netted only three points on a Betts 3-pointer with 2:43 left as Patterson took over the waning minutes of the third for Vilonia.
Patterson either scored or assisted on Vilonia’s final seven points of the quarter, providing a big outburst at the end to put the Lady Eagles up 45-30 heading into the final quarter.
Not to be denied of victory, Vilonia outscored Greenbrier 25-8 in the final quarter to preserve the win.
Patterson led all scorers with 15 points, followed closely by senior Laney Mears’ 14 and senior Mackenzie Floyd’s 12.
Greenbrier was led by Rehm’s 11 points, followed by Betts’ nine.
The Lady Panthers have a chance to bounce back Thursday at Russellville and then Friday at Alma before returning home Jan. 26 against Mountain Home.
Tuesday’s win got Vilonia back on track after falling 71-52 to Greenwood on the road.
The Lady Panthers play host to Van Buren on Friday before hosting Russellville on Jan. 26.
Meanwhile, it was a wire-to-wire win in the boys game for the Vilonia Eagles.
Senior Asher Middleton set the tone for not only his game, but Vilonia’s as a whole as he drained a 3-pointer from the win to give the Eagles a quick 3-0 lead — a lead in which Greenbrier never came back from.
The next two Vilonia baskets came from sophomore Jones White with a layup by Greenbrier sophomore Jack Runsick sandwiched between.
After Whites’ second layup, Middleton hit another trey, bringing the Eagles out to an early 10-2 lead.
From there, it seemed a battle between Greenbrier junior Josh Robinson and Vilonia junior Kannon Bartlett ensued as both carried the bulk of the scoring for the remainder of the first quarter with Bartlett holding the slight edge with six points to Robinson’s five.
With the two teams entering the second quarter with Vilonia up 20-11, the Eagles went on the attack, going on an 8-3 run over the first two minutes of the second quarter to increase their lead to 28-14.
Throughout the second quarter, Vilonia continued to build its lead as it entered halftime, but a late surge by the Panthers put Greenbrier within 12 as senior Bryce Webb nailed an off-balance, buzzer-beating 3-pointer before the break to put the score at 39-27.
The Panther fortune was not in for much of a change as they only cut the lead down by one entering the final frame.
Then, it was clear Vilonia would leave the Panther Pavilion with a win as Greenbrier failed to score for nearly two and a half minutes of play, while VIlonia increased its lead by going on a 7-0 run in that span.
Middleton led all scorers with a 21-point outburst, while his post counterpart Robinson led Greenbrier with a 12-point outing.
Middleton was followed by fellow Eagles junior Austin Myers’ 11 points and Bartlett’s 10.
Greenbrier senior Nate Barrentine added 11 points.
The Panthers travel Friday to Alma before coming home to play Mountain Home on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.