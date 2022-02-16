Renewing the cross-county rivalry once again Tuesday at Panther Pavilion, Vilonia once again exited with a pair of wins over Greenbrier.
The boys played in a much more tightly contested 48-42 Eagle win, while the Lady Eagles won 59-41.
The Greenbrier Panthers boys (12-12, 3-8 5A West) used home court advantage to play a much better contest rather than the 52-22 shellacking that it undertook Jan. 18 at Vilonia (16-8, 10-1 5A West).
From the outset, the game was much closer with the two teams trading opening buckets and then both teams grabbing leads.
Greenbrier snatched the lead on a Reece Jones 3-pointer in front of the Eagle bench, but the lead was quickly surrendered as junior Jones White answered with a 3-pointer of his own.
An old-fashioned three-point play by sophomore Josh Lawrence built a 12-7 lead with 1:21 left in the first.
The lead was cut to five with a layup by junior Spencer Milton.
The Panthers owned the second quarter, outscoring the Eagles 11-5, by spreading out the scoring.
Sophomore Aidan Berry started things off for Greenbrier off with a 3-pointer, and was followed by a floater by junior Jack Runsick.
Vilonia senior Jarkell Lovelace answered with a layup, but a pair of buckets by sophomore Eli Weaver put the lead back in Greenbrier’s hands.
Eagle senior and UCA football commit Austin Myers drilled a 3-pointer to retake the lead, but a post hook by Panther senior Josh Robinson gave Greenbrier a 20-19 lead.
A pair of layups by Berry brought the Panther lead out to five, and then it was time for a Vilonia run.
From the 5:20 mark to the 2:38 mark, the Eagles pushed across 10 points, started by a mid-range jumper by Myers.
White followed with an old-fashioned three-point play, and then Lovelace hit 3 of 4 at the free-throw line.
The scoring run was rounded out by Lawrence scoring on a layup, which was fed to him by a cross-court pass from Lovelace off a rebound.
The Eagles led 29-24 with 2:38 left in the third quarter, which was a lead that Vilonia would not surrender during the remainder of the game.
A four-point swing following the Eagle run brought Greenbrier within one, it was time for another Vilonia run, which mostly came at the free-throw line.
To get out to a 10-point lead, the Eagles hit 7 of 8 at the line, with the only basket from the field coming on a Myers layup.
The lead shrunk to as low as five, but that was the closest the Panthers got for the remainder of the game.
Berry led all scorers with 14 points, while Myers scored 12 and White finished with 11.
Girls
Vilonia 59,
Greenbrier 41
Like the boys game it preceded, the girls game opened tightly contested with Greenbrier (14-9, 5-6 5A West) heading out to a 7-4 lead with 4:58 left in the first quarter.
The lead, however, didn’t last long as Vilonia (18-5, 8-3 5A West) took the lead until the end of the first quarter.
Senior Madeleine Tipton scored her first two buckets of the game – a 3-pointer and a paint jumper – and then a 3-pointer by senior Addi Bonnema gave the Lady Eagles a 12-7 lead.
Greenbrier senior Emma Rehm tied the game with a 3-pointer at the top of the 3-point circle and then with a pair of free throws.
Apart from a 3-pointer by junior Lady Panther Alex Newland, the second quarter was all Vilonia.
The Lady Eagles started off the second quarter with a trio of 3-pointers, and then got a trio of 2-point baskets for a 28-15 halftime lead.
The lead increased from there and soon became insurmountable.
Middleton led all scorers with 23, while freshman Sidni Middleton added 11.
Rehm and senior McKayla Betts led the Lady Panthers with 14, while Newland had 10.
Vilonia moves on to host Van Buren on Friday, while Greenbrier travels to Alma.
