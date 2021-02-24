VILONIA — After being delayed a week due to inclement weather, Vilonia and Greenbrier boys and girls concluded the regular season Tuesday in Vilonia.
Both games were all Vilonia as the Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Panthers 66-33, while the Vilonia boys beat the Greenbrier boys 61-39.
Following the girls game, through the first quarter, it looked like the Eagles were going to run away with the game as the Panthers hit just three field goals and knocked down a pair of free throws.
Meanwhile, with the score 12-8 in Vilonia’s favor, the Eagles went on a 7-0 run over the quarter’s remaining 2:16 to push out to a 19-8 lead.
Vilonia’s run was helped in large part by sophomore Jones White’s 12-point first quarter.
White started the scoring for both teams with a 3-pointer from the left wing.
He had his touch from 3-point land working in the first quarter, burying four 3-pointers, including the first to break the 0-0 stalemate.
A layup by junior Jarkell Lovelace to begin the second quarter pushed the score out to 21-9, but Greenbrier ended up winning out the second narrowly 13-12, but still trailed at halftime 31-21.
After Lovelace’s layup, senior Noah Hogan splashed home a 3-ball from the right wing, which was followed by a long jumper inside the arc by senior Bryce Webb.
White buried a baseline jumper on the opposite end and then both teams struggled to put shots through over the next near-four minutes.
Both teams had four free throw attempts during that span, which Greenbrier made two of while Vilonia knocked down three.
But, between White’s jumper to a lane floater by Hogan, nearly four minutes passed between field goals.
Greenbrier had a chance to get within eight at the close of the second, but a lane violation on a one-and-one with two seconds left in the half ended that threat.
The third opened with a 6-1 run for the Eagles as senior Harrison Janski started the run with a layup, followed by a pair of free throws by junior Austin Myers before the 6-1 run was bookended by a deep 2 from White.
Greenbrier then went on a mini-run to get back within nine at 37-28.
However, a Janski 3-pointer and layup pushed the lead out to 14 with 2:32 left in the third.
The Eagles closed out the third with a 16-point lead after Panther sophomore Hayes Johnson scored on a layup and Myers nailed a corner 3.
Myers continued a hot streak as he scored to open the fourth and then made a pull-up jumper in the paint.
Those points helped Vilonia push out to a 19-point lead, which turned out to be too much for Greenbrier to come back from.
White led all scorers with 16 points, while Vilonia scorers Janski, senior Graham Middleton and Myers followed with 12, 11 and nine, respectively.
Webb led Greenbrier with 10 points.
Greenbrier travels Friday to Mountain Home for the opening round of the 5A West Conference Tournament, while Vilonia waits for its opponent for its game scheduled March 2.
Girls
Vilonia 66,
Greenbrier 33
A 17-3 run by Vilonia to start the game set the tone for things to come as there was little doubt left that the Lady Eagles would exit with a loss.
The Vilonia defense’s intensity caused many Greenbrier miscues, which caused the Lady Panthers to push across just two field goals in the quarter, both by sophomore Alexandria Newland.
Greenbrier split a pair of free throws in the quarter, while Vilonia dispersed the scoring as seven different Lady Eagles scored in the quarter to take a 19-6 lead after one.
Once again, Vilonia’s defense caused numerous issues for Greenbrier as once again, the Lady Panthers were held to just two field goals in the second.
This led to a 38-14 halftime lead for the Lady Eagles.
Greenbrier knocked down a trio of 3-pointers in the third, but that was all it got, while Vilonia scored 17, pushing the game in the sportsmanship rule for a running clock.
The fourth saw the Lady Panthers’ highest quarter output with 10 points, but the damage had already been done.
Vilonia senior Laney Mears led all scorers with 15 points, while the rest of the Lady Eagles scoring was spread out among those who got into the game as coach Jeremy Simon dug deep into his bench.
Newland led Greenbrier with nine points.
The Lady Panthers host Alma on Friday to begin 5A West Conference play, while the Lady Eagles await their opponents March 2.
