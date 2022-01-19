Greenbrier and Vilonia met in the latter’s home gym Tuesday night in part one of the 2022 version of conference play, and it was all Vilonia.
The Lady Eagles, who are ranked as the No. 8 basketball team in the state and top in Class 5A by the Arkansas Sports Media Poll members, started out strong despite a short bench, going on a 7-0 run to begin the game.
Playing the passing lanes and cleaning up the glass, Vilonia (12-2, 3-0 5A West) rallied to its quick start that built momentum that was present the entire game.
Greenbrier (10-4, 1-1 5A West) did claw back on four points by senior Ashton Hooper and a 3-pointer by Alex Newland, which tied the game at seven.
However, the pressure presented by the Lady Eagles, who only had eight active players due to sickness or COVID, soon pushed the lead to points where the Lady Panthers could not maintain.
After an old-fashioned three-point play by Vilonia junior Bailey Sims to end the first quarter, sophomore Alexis Heston picked up where she left off in the first half of the first quarter, putting up a pair of layups, including a nifty up-and-under to double up on Greenbrier.
Later in the quarter, senior Madeleine Tipton got hot and it was off to the races for the Lady Eagles.
Tipton scored the final five points of the first half, putting Vilonia up 22-11 heading into the break.
The third quarter was a lull as Greenbrier seemed to adjust to the up-tempo pace of the Lady Eagles and held them to seven points.
However, the Lady Panthers didn’t get back in the game in the third either as a 3-pointer by junior Brooklyn Jerry was the lone three points Greenbrier added in the third.
Trailing by 15 with one quarter to go, the Lady Panthers desperately needed to climb back within reach.
After a Tipton post basket, Greenbrier went on an 8-2 run to pull within 10 with 5:04 left to play.
Tipton then nailed a free-throw line jumper, and then it was back-to-back baskets for the Lady Panthers, who closed the gap to eight with 1:43 to play.
Unfortunately for Greenbrier, the clock was not in its favor as fouls came into play, where Vilonia widened the gap, while holding the Lady Panthers scoreless, en route to a 40-27 win at home.
Tipton led all scorers with 14 points, while Heston finished with 10 and Sims added nine.
Greenbrier was led by Hopper’s 11, while Jerry scored nine.
Boys
Vilonia 52,
Greenbrier 22
If there was ever a night to forget for the Greenbrier (9-7, 0-3 5A West) boys, it was Tuesday as the Vilonia Eagles (10-7, 4-0 5A West) showed out in front of their home fans.
Offensively, the Panthers struggled mightily, going scoreless in the first quarter, while coach Mike Simmons burned two of his timeouts to try to not only stop the barrage the Eagles were putting on, but also to keep his team motivated.
The first did not work as Vilonia raced out to a 14-0 lead that only snowballed from there.
The first-quarter highlight came when junior Jones White lobbed an alley-oop from the baseline to sophomore Dashun Spence, who not only was the beneficiary of an Austin Myers screen, but had the gym rocking with a one-handed tomahawk slam to punctuate the 14-0 first-quarter scoring.
Simmons’ second timeout worked as neither team scored for the remaining 3:09 left in the first quarter.
The second quarter was much more fruitful for Vilonia, and to some extent Greenbrier as the Panthers finally notched their first points 46 seconds into the second quarter as sophomore Eli Weaver buried three free throws.
Greenbrier only put up three more points in the quarter, while the Eagles scored 19 to bring about a 33-6 halftime lead.
The third quarter was more of the same as the Panthers, though slightly improving, put up nine points in the quarter, while Vilonia built a 32-point lead to put the sportsmanship rule into place, which meant a running clock for the fourth quarter.
One thing to note, Spence scored on two separate dunks in the quarter that had fans in attendance both cheering and jeering.
The first was similar to the other baseline alley-oop from White, while the second saw Spence get assed for a technical foul for hanging on the rim too long.
From this reporter’s view, it seemed Spence held on so as he didn’t fall on his back, but in the official’s view, it was too long, thus the technical.
Regardless, the fourth quarter was largely uneventful as both teams dug into their bench to not only get experience for the less seasoned players as well as to avoid injury to the regulars.
Both Vilonia teams travel Friday to Van Buren, while Greenbrier travels Friday to Alma.
Other area scores:
North Little Rock boys 78, Conway 52
Conway girls 76, NLR 63
Conway Christian boys 50, Hector 47
CCS girls 45, Hector 34
Mt. Vernon-Enola girls 64, Nemo Vista 19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.