The Vilonia Lady Eagles track team finished third in the Class 5A state track meet Thursday at Lake Hamilton High School.
Vilonia finished with 59.75 points. El Dorado won the state title with 100 points. Lake Hamilton was second with 94.5 points.
The Vilonia boys finished fourth with 57 points. Russellville won the state title with 93 points. Mountain Home was second with 81.5 points. El Dorado was third with 57 points.
In the girls’ meet, Vilonia’s Lexy Heston was seventh in the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 10 inches.
Vilonia’s Gracie Denton was fourth in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 2 inches.
Vilonia’s Mia Fortson was fourth in the pole vault with a height of 11-4.
Vilonia was second in the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 10 minutes, 6.96 seconds. Running were Isabelle Spiller, Sadie Havens, Emma Taylor and Kaci Buck.
Vilonia’s Jada Young seventh in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.79 seconds.
Vilonia was sixth in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:46.75. Running were Heston, Sydney Huff, Haven Buck and Kaci Buck.
Vilonia was seventh in the 400-meter relay with a time of 51.39 seconds. Running were Savannah Garrett, Young, Adia Cate and Abby Wertz.
Haven Buck was fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.46 seconds. Huff was seventh with a time of 1:01.60.
Young was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.20 seconds. Heston was sixth with a time of 49.03 seconds.
Kaci Buck was fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:25.16. Spiller sixth with a time of 2:29.70.
Vilonia won the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 4:06.03. Running were Spiller, Huff, Haven Buck and Kaci Buck.
In the boys’ meet, Vilonia’s Cade Smithhart was seventh in the high jump with a height of 6-2.
Vilonia’s Ayden Graham was eighth in the long jump with a leap of 20-9.75.
Vilonia’s Dalton Ellis was fourth in the discus with a throw of 145-8.
Vilonia’s Lance McNew was third in the pole vault with a height of 14-6.
Vilonia was third in the 3,200-meter relay with a time of 8:10.04. Running were Jones White, Caleb Hogue, Jonah Bell and Cole Finley.
Vilonia’s Matthew Benzing won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.04 seconds. Landon Jackson was sixth at 16.24 seconds.
Vilonia was seventh in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:30.73. Running were Heath Niece, Jones White, Kody Shock and Benzing.
Finley was fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:26.80.
Jackson was fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.82 seconds.
White was fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:57.93.
Finley was sixth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:51.49.
Vilonia was fourth in the 1,600-meter relay with a time of 3:26.06. Running were McNew, Hogue, Smithhart and White.
