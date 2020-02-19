GREENBRIER — Big offensive night from three seniors led the Vilonia Eagles (19-5, 8-3 5A West) to a 61-41 route against the Greenbrier Panthers (7-16, 3-8 5A-West) on Tuesday night in the boys half of the doubleheader in Greenbrier.
The Eagles led the entire game and they did not allow Greenbrier to find much offense in the paint.
Greenbrier had to settle for 3-point shots that just did not fall in this game.
“They (Vilonia) have a lot of length,” coach Mike Simmons said. “It is hard to get in there and once you do you have to shoot over that length.”
Seniors Austin Koonce, Landon Hill and Austin Wader all finished in double figures to lead the way for Vilonia.
Koonce, in the game, was not only finding points, but he racked up multiple assists in the game.
“He knows he is going to get double-teamed,” coach Jeremy Simon said. “As soon as he gets double-teamed he’s looking for shooters.”
The offense was not clicking for the Panthers in this game.
Vilonia caused multiple turnovers in the game thanks to their active hands and size in the paint.
Neither team shot well from beyond the 3-point line, but Vilonia didn’t need to make many 3-point shots in the game because it made a lot of baskets near the rim.
“Three-point shots were not falling for them (Greenbrier),” Simon said. “We tried to double them on the ball screen so they didn’t have room to shoot a three. I think our guys did a really good job with that.”
Vilonia went on several runs in the game to build the lead to 10 or more, and then Greenbrier responded with a run of its own to cut it to 10.
But, it could not cut it to any less than 10 for much of the second half.
Vilonia, with the win, now looks ahead to a big game against conference-leading Russellville next Friday at home.
Girls
Vilonia 67,
Greenbrier 26
The Lady Eagles dominated this game from the opening tip.
Greenbrier had two field goals in the entire first quarter, while Vilonia was able to get anything they wanted in the paint.
The offense did not come from just one player for the Lady Eagles as most of the players that played for Vilonia got a bucket in the game.
Coach Alvin Riley pulled his starters in the third quarter and Vilonia was still finding offense.
“This is the most depth I’ve had in several years,” Riley said. “All of them can do a good job, but it’s hard to find playing time for all of them.”
Vilonia caused the mercy rule to go into effect in the third quarter.
Greenbrier, for the entire game, had 10 field goals.
It struggled to get anything in the paint, and struggled to shoot the 3-ball in this game.
Vilonia moves to 22-2 overall and 10-1 in conference play, while Greenbrier falls to 7-16 overall and 1-10 in the conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.