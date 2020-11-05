The regular season finale is here as the battle for the Judges Cup takes place in Vilonia and Conway faces No. 1 Bryant on the road, which highlights a full slate of action.
Currently tied in conference play at 3-2, Greenbrier has the edge in tiebreaker points 39-26, but that can change as the Panthers enter into rival Vilonia’s territory.
Greenbrier has won 11 of the last 19 meetings, but the Eagles took last year’s meeting at home against the Panthers, 28-10.
Vilonia enters the game without junior quarterback Austin Myers as he had surgery last week to repair his injured throwing hand.
In his place is sophomore quarterback Wesley McKissack.
Last week, Vilonia fell to Morrilton 20-14, with junior wide receiver Kannon Bartlett scoring on a 20-yard rushing touchdown.
Junior running back Seth Kirk added 69 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries in a game which the Eagles led 14-12 in the fourth quarter before surrendering the final touchdown.
Meanwhile, Greenbrier has won three straight, including a 49-35 win at home over Alma last Friday.
Senior running back Trey Havens has ran for 212 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s game.
The Panthers put up 379 yards weekly.
Hooten’s has Greenbrier as a one-point favorite.
The game will be broadcast on the Greenbrier Panthers Sports Network and Vilonia High School YouTube channels.
Conway once again draws Hooten’s Game of the Week honors in 7A as it travels south to take on the undefeated Bryant Hornets.
In fact, Bryant has a winning streak that started Nov. 2, 2018, in a 40-10 win over Conway.
That streak has now reached 25 in a row and includes two 7A State Championships.
Last Friday, Bryant went into North Little Rock and totaled 830 yards in a 58-21 win over North Little Rock.
The Charging Wildcats beat the Wampus Cats 39-37 Oct. 2 in Conway.
Though the task may seem tall for the Wampus Cats on Friday, Conway’s offense has been explosive lately, averaging 49.5 points per game in its last four.
If the Wampus Cats win, they’ll earn a share of the conference title, but if they lose, they’ll earn the Central’s No. 3 seed for the 7A State Playoffs.
Hooten’s has Bryant as an 18-point favorite.
The game will be broadcast on Y107 as well as Conway Corp Channel 5 and the Conway Corp Channel 5 YouTube channel.
Mayflower notched its second win of the season after getting an unsuspected bye week after its game with Two Rivers was canceled Oct. 23.
Last week, the Eagles beat Danville 27-12, but this week will be tough with conference 4-2 Atkins coming to town.
Atkins rolled last week to a 48-14 win over Two Rivers, totaling 335 yards, led by junior quarterback Zach Berkemeyer.
Berkemeyer threw for 149 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
Hooten’s has Atkins as a 28-point favorite.
The game will be broadcast on 92.7 FM KASR.
Conway Christian enters the final week of the regular season without a win and things look bleak this week as undefeated Bigelow enters Mission Field.
Last week, CCS senior quarterback Tyler Cossey and running back Robert Taylor were big for the Eagles, scoring all four touchdowns, but their effort wasn’t enough as CCS fell 61-24 to Magazine.
This week, the task is taller as Bigelow has steamrolled every opponent in its path.
Junior quarterback Keithlin Brown has amassed 1,844 yards of total offense and has accounted for 23 touchdowns.
Hooten’s has Bigelow as a 35-point favorite.
The game will be broadcast at http://www.conwaychristianschool.org/athletics.
Quitman currently holds onto the third spot in conference 4-3A.
The Bulldogs bounced back from a two-game losing streak to beat Mountainburg 41-48 at home to move to 4-2 in conference play.
Junior quarterback Will Lutton completed 16 of 20 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the win.
Quitman travels to Hector to take on a Wildcats team that fell 32-12 to Bigelow last week after giving up two big plays and committed costly penalties in the second half of last week’s game.
Hooten’s has Hector as a two-point favorite at home.
The game will be broadcast on Lake Area Sports.
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
