Conference play begin around the state as we had an area contest between Conway Christian and Quitman, while Conway was dormant this week.
The Wampus Cats were originally scheduled for their inaugural matchup with the Darryl Patton-coached Little Rock Southwest Gryphons, but the game was canceled due to positive COVID tests at Southwest.
Conway hosts North Little Rock next Friday.
Greenbrier traveled to Morrilton to take on the Devil Dogs and turnovers and penalties caused the Panthers issues all night in a 33-14 losing effort.
Greenbrier jumped on the board midway through the first quarter as junior quarterback Cooper Wilcox raced 56 yards for a touchdown, giving the Panthers a 7-0 lead after a made point after attempt.
On the ensuing drive, Morrilton senior running back broke a long run of his own, scoring from 64 yards out. A blocked PAT made the score 7-6 Greenbrier.
The Devil Dogs defense forced a three-and-out, but were intercepted on their possession as Panther junior cornerback/wide receiver Thatcher Strack picked off sophomore quarterback Damarius Martin.
Greenbrier couldn’t do anything with the ball and it went back into Morrilton’s possession.
Four plays later, the Devil Dogs added to their score when senior quarterback Tucker Granberry connected with senior wide receiver Andrew Black for a 14-7 lead after a converted two-point attempt.
Morrilton recovered an onside kick and scored one play later on a touchdown pass from Granberry to junior wide receiver Julian Brockman for a 21-7 lead.
Greenbrier answered on a 2-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore quarterback Wyatt Cullum.
The Devil Dogs received the ball out of the halftime break and scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper by Granberry, taking a 27-14 lead.
The Panthers drove deep into Morrilton territory, but Wilcox was picked off at the 10.
The Devil Dogs didn’t do anything off the turnover, and possession went back to Greenbrier.
After picking up a 26-yard gain from Wilcox to Strack, Wilcox coughed up the ball, leading to a Morrilton recovery and eventual touchdown on an 18-yard touchdown by senior running back Jackson Moll, making the score 33-14.
Greenbrier had a final chance in the waning moments of the game, but Wilcox was picked off in the end zone.
Greenbrier hosts Clarksville next Friday.
Vilonia had to use overtime to knock off Clarksville in a 42-35 win over the Panthers.
Clarksville posed issues all night as it scored on all four first-half possessions, leading to a 28-20 halftime lead.
The Panthers slowed some in the second half as they only put up 14 points to Vilonia’s 15.
A potential game-winning field goal by Vilonia senior kicker Noah Newman missed from 36 yards out to force overtime.
After failing to score on its previous three attempts, Clarksville lined up for a field goal, which missed, giving Vilonia the ball.
It didn’t take the Eagles long to punch it in, scoring the game-winner on a 1-yard rushing touchdown from junior running back Seth Kirk.
It was Kirk’s fifth touchdown of the game.
Vilonia hosts Farmington next Friday.
Mayflower struggled against Paris on Friday in a 35-7 losing effort.
Paris slowed in the second half as it took a 28-0 lead at the break.
Quitman blew out Conway Christian in a 42-0 win over the Eagles at home.
The Bulldogs put up a trio of touchdowns in the first quarter, and a pair in the second to go up 35-0 at the break.
A touchdown in the fourth quarter sealed it for Quitman.
Conway Christian hosts Hector on Friday, while Quitman hosts Westside.
