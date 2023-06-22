Vilonia Eagle soccer player Nevyn Flynn will play one more game tonight in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game at Estes Stadium in Conway.
The all-star boys soccer game starts at 7 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Vilonia Eagle soccer player Nevyn Flynn will play one more game tonight in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game at Estes Stadium in Conway.
The all-star boys soccer game starts at 7 p.m.
“It’s a massive honor to be selected to play in the all-star game,” Flynn said. “I’ve put in so much effort, and I’m glad it’s paid off and that I get the chance to play with the best in the state.”
Flynn has been playing soccer since an early age.
“I’ve been playing soccer ever since I can remember, so it’s been since I was about 3,” he said. “When If first started playing for the Eagles, Was an outside wing back then transitioned into a center back role over the next few years. Toward the end of my senior year, however, I played as more of a center defensive back.”
Flynn said playing for Vilonia “meant more than just playing the game, even though that was a huge part of it.”
“It mean representing the school and showing everyone how effort and time can pay off for anyone,” Flynn said. “As the captain of my team, I also led everyone to success and pushed everyone to be better.”
Flynn has pretty much played soccer exclusively growing up.
“I used to play a little bit of baseball when I was younger, but I stopped and focused more on soccer,” he said. I also tried football in the eighth grade and was the onside kicker. We recovered almost every one of my onside kicks, so I was pretty good at it, honestly. But I figured I was better at soccer, and it suited me better, so I stopped football and stuck with soccer.”
Flynn will be attending the University of Central Arkansas in Conway and study nursing.
“I got a scholarship to help out with college, but I will also be working to help pay for everything,” he said.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.