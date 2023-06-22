x

Vilonia Eagles soccer player Nevyn Flynn is playing in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game tonight at Estes Stadium in Conway.

 Jaison Sterling/Rock Town Media

Vilonia Eagle soccer player Nevyn Flynn will play one more game tonight in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game at Estes Stadium in Conway.

The all-star boys soccer game starts at 7 p.m.

