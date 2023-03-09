HOT SPRINGS — The Vilonia Lady Eagles may be loaded for the next few years, they will be losing a lone senior from this year’s squad.
Senior post player Bailey Sims concluded her high school career by playing 31 minutes and scoring eight points and grabbing five rebounds. She also had two assists and a blocked shot.
She suffered a knee injury earlier in the season. The prognosis at the time was not good as it was feared she had torn ligaments. But she eventually worked her way back into playing.
“It meant the world to me,” Sims said of playing in the state championship game. “I was afraid I had torn my ACL, MCL and meniscus. I was more than determined.
“I knew this was such a young group. We had so much talent individually. When we play together, I feel like we’re almost unstoppable. Just to make it here, it meant the world to me for my senior year. I’m proud of them.”
Vilonia coach Jeremy Simon said Sims has been a great leader for his team.
“She’s been amazing on the court and in the locker room,” he said. “She’s done everything for this team. With her injury, back in December, we thought there was a pretty good possibility that she wouldn’t get to play again. For her to come back and win a conference championship for us and get this group of young players here tonight, it was a huge victory for us.
“She’s only one senior, but she did an amazing job for us, and I can’t thank her enough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.