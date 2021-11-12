Vilonia’s season came to an end Friday, while Greenbrier and Quitman extended their seasons.
Coming off a crushing 45-22 defeat at the hands of cross-county foe Greenbrier, Vilonia struggled once again as it fell 53-29 to 5A Central three seed Little Rock Christian.
The LRC Warriors raced out to an early 7-0 before Vilonia answered back with a 65-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Austin Myers to wide receiver Kannon Bartlett, tying the game at 7.
Instead of a shootout taking place between the two teams, the Warriors scored 28 unanswered, going up 35-7 with 3:53 left in the first half.
The Eagles put a touchdown on the board with a 2-yard pass from Myers to wide receiver Connor Eary with 25 seconds left in the first half.
It wasn’t until a little over midway through the third that another score was made as LRC added a 42-yard field goal to go up 23.
Then, Myers and Bartlett connected once again and Vilonia converted a 2-point attempt, making the score 38-22 with 4:15 left in the third.
However, LRC put the finishing touches on the 5A State Playoffs opening round win as it scored a pair of touchdowns of the remainder of the game while Vilonia running back Seth Kirk broke a 60-yard touchdown run.
The Eagles’ season ends with a 9-2 record.
Little Rock Christian moves on to play at Nettleton next Friday.
Greenbrier narrowly survived Friday as it hung on to beat Maumelle at home 31-28.
Both teams battled throughout, with neither giving the other much chance to squash the game away.
But, it was, of course, the fourth quarter where the game was won.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Hornets were driving and close to scoring a touchdown. However, a Maumelle fumble at Greenbrier’s 6 allowed a Panther to pounce on the loose ball.
Greenbrier started its drive deep in its own territory, having to drive 94 yards for a touchdown.
Instead, the Panthers ate seven minutes of clock, culminating with a 29-yard field goal by kicker Bradley Turnage, which put Greenbrier ahead 31-28 with 1:23 left in the game.
The Hornets then chipped away and put themselves in position to win the game, but quarterback Weston Pierce was picked off in the end zone by Greenbrier’s Eli Weaver to preserve a Panther win.
Leading up to the game-deciding interception, the Panthers were down 21-7 with 5:15 left in the first half.
A half-yard quarterback keeper by Cooper Wilcox cut the lead down to a touchdown.
However, a 60-yard passing touchdown by Pierce set the lead back at 14, leading 28-14.
With a chance to go up a third score, Pierce was intercepted in the end zone by Shannon Howard, which turned into a 46-yard passing touchdown from Wilcox to wide receiver Carter McElhany.
Then, defensive back Jacob Mathis picked off Pierce for a 39-yard pick-6, tying the game at 28 with 1:20 left in the third.
Then, the fourth quarter ensued.
Earlier in the game, the Panthers scored their first touchdown on a 31-yard touchdown from Wilcox to McElhany.
Greenbrier moves on to host Wynne next Friday.
The Quitman Bulldogs took care of business Friday over Foreman, outsourcing the Gators 20-6 in the second half, en route to a 34-12 win.
Quitman advances to take on East Poinsett County next Friday.
Conway had a first-round bye, but will host Rogers next Friday.
