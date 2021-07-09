Vilonia High School girls track and field coach John Steward was recently named the Arkansas High School Coaches Association 2020-21 Girls Track Coach of the Year.
Vilonia’s track and field teams have long been a breeding ground of success over the last several years, and the girls track team won their first 5A Championship at Hot Springs High School in May.
The Lady Eagles have turned in numerous runners up finishes, but finally notched that championship win.
The Lady Eagles accumulated 87 points throughout the state meet, scoring 15 more points than second-place Jonesboro, recording one first-place finish, three second-place finishes and three third-place finishes across 18 events.
Brandie Rottman grabbed Vilonia’s lone first-place finish in the girls high jump with a height of five feet, six inches.
She also grabbed a second-place finish in the girls triple jump with a distance of 37-7 and a third-place finish in the long jump with a distance of 17-4.5.
Maylee Leach finished right behind Rottman in the high jump with a height of 5-4, while Shelby Duncan took third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:24.90.
The Lady Eagles’ 4x800m relay team of Sophie Havens, Kaci Buck, Duncan and Laynie White took third with a time of 10:00.76.
Vilonia’s 4x400m relay team of White, Sydney Huff, Duncan and Rottman took second with a time of 4:09.03.
Heading into the evening’s final event, Vilonia held a 79-72 lead over Jonesboro, but were able to stave off the Lady Golden Hurricane with a second-place finish and capture the 5A crown.
