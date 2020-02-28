Community Service, Inc. (CSI) has named Jachin Wallace as the March First Tee Character Development program Participant of the Month.
Jachin attends fifth grade at Carl Stuart Middle School and is the son of Bridgette Wallace.
The program is coached by certified level II First Tee coach Sam Taylor.
“Jachin has done a great job demonstrating the core values, and is becoming a great leader in class,” Carter said. “Jachin has really worked hard on improving his target awareness skills through putting and chipping activities.”
Jachin has enjoyed being a part of the CSI First Tee Character Development program.
“My favorite part of the program is learning how to play golf,” Jachin said. “When I first started playing it was hard, but now I’m getting better. My favorite core value is respect because I have learned that it’s important to respect yourself, others and property. Respect is important so you know what is expected on the golf course, home and other places.”
Jachin’s mother has seen positive changes since her son started the program.
“Jachin has always been a good boy,” Bridgette said. “Since he’s been involved in the program, I have seen him grow in many different areas. Jachin loves to play golf and has started to take the imitative in getting better at the game.”
Jachin is exploring his game at the Par level and the First Tee Nine Health Habits through the game of golf.
The CSI First Tee Character Development program is now enrolling for Spring Break Camp on March 25 from 9 a.m. to Noon at the Arkansas Golf Center.
The after school winter program meets every Wednesday from 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jim Stone Elementary School gym.
If one would like to register their child age 7 through 12 for weekly classes, find CSI at csiyouth.com or call 501-733-3938.
Community Service is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) youth and family services organization.
Its mission is to be a leader in providing quality services to youth and their families that will empower them to attain success in their homes, schools, careers and communities.
To find out more about CSI programs find it online at csiyouth.com.
