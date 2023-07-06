Cayden Wallace, a 2020 graduate of Greenbrier High School, was recently named as the Kansas City Royals Player of the Month for June.
Wallace, who played two years for the Arkansas Razorbacks, leading them to the College World Series semifinals a year ago, is a member of the Royals High A Quad Cities River Bandits in Iowa.
