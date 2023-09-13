x

Pictured are Conway players Sam Seifert and Qauayaser Whitehead prior to the Wampus Cats' game with Springdale last Friday. Seifert was severely injured in a boating accident over the weekend. His mother, Jennifer, is a photographer whose work is featured in the Log Cabin Democrat.

 Jennifer Seifert/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

As I’ve written before, this column during football season is usually dedicated to the local high school teams and how they did the previous week. And that will be included in today’s edition. However, I need to ask for prayers for someone involved with the Wampus Cats family.

Senior football player Sam Seifert was injured in a boating accident last weekend. He’s currently in the hospital with a very bad injury to one of his feet. His mother Jennifer is a teacher in the Conway School District. She’s also a very good sports photographer who has helped me out since I took over as sports editor over a year ago, giving me photos of Conway games when I’m not able to be there.

