As I’ve written before, this column during football season is usually dedicated to the local high school teams and how they did the previous week. And that will be included in today’s edition. However, I need to ask for prayers for someone involved with the Wampus Cats family.
Senior football player Sam Seifert was injured in a boating accident last weekend. He’s currently in the hospital with a very bad injury to one of his feet. His mother Jennifer is a teacher in the Conway School District. She’s also a very good sports photographer who has helped me out since I took over as sports editor over a year ago, giving me photos of Conway games when I’m not able to be there.
Jennifer has been giving updates on her Facebook page about Sam. It’s pretty scary what they are going through at the moment. So, if you are the praying type, please send some their way. If not, please send them some good vibes. Any and all would be appreciated.
Football review
The Conway Wampus Cats ascended to the No. 1 spot in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media football poll after Bryant’s run at the top ended with a 28-27 loss to Class 5A Little Rock Parkview.
The Wampus Cats are coming off a 49-0 win over Springdale in the home opener last week. With the win, Conway is now 2-0 on the season.
In that win, quarterback Donovyn Omolo threw for five touchdowns, giving him 10 in two games.
Conway travels out of state, possibly for the first time in school history, to play Ouachita Parish High School from Monroe, La. The two teams played a year ago in Conway with the Wampus Cats winning 63-20.
Greenbrier improved to 2-1 on the season and 1-0 in the 6A-West with a convincing 50-21 win over Siloam Springs.
Quarterback Kane Griffin passed for 221 yards and three touchdowns. Enoch Assan rushed for 117 yards on 15 carries in the win.
The Panthers will try to get to 2-0 in league play when they host Van Buren on Friday night. The Pointers are 1-1 with a win over Alma and a loss to Fort Smith Southside.
Conway Christian looks to get to 4-0 Friday night when they play Dierks.
The Eagles are coming off a 20-0 win at Atkins. Sophomore quarterback Xander Stone, who has started all season for an injured Jeryn Thomas, passed for 122 yards and a touchdown and ran for another.
The Vilonia Eagles are still looking for their first win after dropping a 27-21 decision to Morrilton last week.
Vilonia led 21-7 before the Devil Dogs rallied for the win.
Vilonia quarterback Carter Massey completed 12 of 20 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns.
The Eagles will try to break into the win column this Friday when they host the Pine Bluff Zebras
Quitman fell to 1-2 with a 63-40 loss at Gentry.
Quarterback Jordan Moore-Payne passed for 248 yards and four touchdowns in the loss.
The Bulldogs are off this week before starting conference play against Newport on Sept. 22.
The Mayflower Golden Eagles were idle last week after starting the season 2-0. They host Clinton on Friday night.
