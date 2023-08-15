Tickets are now on sale for the annual induction banquet for the Wampus Cat Sports Hall of Fame, which is Friday night at the Conway High School cafeteria.
The reception starts at 5:30 with the banquet following at 6:30. Dinner will be served.
The Class of 2023 inductees are Jeff Courtway, Bliss Hendrickson Hildebrand, Bryce Molder, Robbie Robinson, Stormy Smith and Robert Wright. Also being inducted is the 1967 Conway High School football team, which went 10-1 and captured the AA state championship.
These new inductees bring the hall of fame’s membership up to 36 individuals and three teams.
Tickets are $50 and can be obtained by contacting Beth Fluesmeier at the CHS athletic office at 501-450-6631 or fluesmeb@conwayschools.net. Tables and sponsorships are available.
Proceeds raised from the banquet will be used by the Wampus Cat Booster Club to support Conway High School athletic programs.
