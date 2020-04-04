The Wampus Cat Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet scheduled for May 21 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Although still well over a month away, it was just not practical to plan for a banquet not knowing what the situation will be like in late May.
The six members of the class of 2020 have been notified, and while disappointed, they were all very understanding.
If life is back to normal, or something close to normal, we hope to hold the induction ceremony in the fall.
If nothing else, we will invite the Class of 2020 to the regular induction ceremony in 2021.
No matter what, we will make sure they have their moment.
And no matter what or when, these six are, and will always be, the Class of 2020.
Later this fall, the Wampus Cat Booster Club will vote on, and WCSHOF Board will finalize, the six inductees for the Class of 2021.
Six inductees to match the six legs of a Wampus Cat.
Any tickets already purchased for the 2020 banquet will be good for admission to the rescheduled banquet.
Although the WCSHOF is only in its second year, the Class of 2020 was just about as diverse a group as we’ll likely ever have.
The inductees spanned seven decades, from the 1940s to the 2000s.
Raymond Bright was hired as a coach at Conway Junior High School in 1949. Mary Michael Maggio graduated from Conway High in 2009.
Sports represented include football, basketball, baseball, track and golf. There are individual state champions and team state championships.
The class of 2020 inductees are:
The late Raymond Bright, who coached football and track in the 1950s, capturing three state championships in track. He later coached at UCA and is in their hall of fame.
He is also a member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.
Joe Graham, who coached from 1972 to 2000, winning state championships in boys basketball and in boys golf.
He led Conway to its only Overall championship, going 36-0 in 1976. He is a member of the Arkansas High School Coaches Hall of Fame.
Justin Hargis, who was a three-sport star, won the Frank E. Robins Award in 1994 for outstanding senior male athlete. He was named all-state in both football and baseball.
He played football and baseball at UCA.
Rick Kersey, who was a member of the Wampus Cats’ 1964 state championship football team and was an All-Southwestern Conference defensive end at Arkansas. He was named to the Razorbacks’ all-decade team of the 1960s.
Mary Michael Maggio, who won the Ruth Doyle Award in 2009 for outstanding senior female athlete.
She won 37 out of 42 matches in her CHS career, including two state overalls. She won the 2012 Big 12 individual championship at Texas A&M.
Austin Sullivan, who helped the Wampus Cats win two basketball state championships, in 1974 and 1976, and the Overall in 1976 playing for Graham.
He played at Hendrix College and is a member of their hall of fame.
Even though their induction banquet has been delayed, we will still run expanded biographies of each in the coming weeks.
