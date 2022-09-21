As we look back on the last week of football, it’s pretty clear that the Conway Wampus Cats are for real.

Conway improved to 3-0 on the season with a 63-20 win over Ouachita Parish from Monroe, La., last Friday at John McConnell Stadium. Ouachita Parish is a talented team that was coming off a win over Louisiana powerhouse Monroe Neville, which was previously coached by multi-time state champion coach Billy Dawson. Dawson won titles at Nashville and Russellville before retiring from coaching for a second time. Dawson also coached at Lonoke, Sheridan, Siloam Springs and Fayetteville during his coaching career.

