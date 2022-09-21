As we look back on the last week of football, it’s pretty clear that the Conway Wampus Cats are for real.
Conway improved to 3-0 on the season with a 63-20 win over Ouachita Parish from Monroe, La., last Friday at John McConnell Stadium. Ouachita Parish is a talented team that was coming off a win over Louisiana powerhouse Monroe Neville, which was previously coached by multi-time state champion coach Billy Dawson. Dawson won titles at Nashville and Russellville before retiring from coaching for a second time. Dawson also coached at Lonoke, Sheridan, Siloam Springs and Fayetteville during his coaching career.
Conway led only 28-20 late in the first half before scoring a touchdown to lead 35-20 at halftime. The Wampus Cats outscored the Lions 28-0 in the second half to get the win.
The best quarterback in the state may reside in Conway.
Conway junior Donovyn Omolo continued his torrid pace to the season as he passed for 380 yards and five touchdowns. For the season, Omolo has completed 68 percent of his passes for 920 yards and 10 touchdowns in three games.
“He’s a competitor,” Conway coach Keith Fimple said.
This week, Conway opens 7A-Central play against Little Rock Southwest, which is coached by former state champion coach Daryl Patton, for whom Fimple served as an assistant at Fayetteville.
The Gryphons enter the game at 1-2. They have not had much success at all since the school was formed from the combination of Little Rock McClellan and Little Rock Fair prior to the start of the 2020-21 school year. However, Coach Patton is as good a coach as there is in the state, and Fimple knows that.
Fimple said his team has to be ready each and every night in the 7A-Central. But, if the Wampus Cats continue to play the way they have the first three weeks of the season, then there might be a showdown for the conference in November. We shall see.
The Vilonia Eagles finally got off the snide last week, beating perennial power Pine Bluff 30-12 at Jordan Stadium.
Vilonia had close losses to Hot Springs and Greenbrier in its first two games, then lost to Morrilton 42-27 in Week 3.
Against the Zebras, the Eagles jumped out to a 20-0 lead en route to the victory.
Quarterback Wesley McKissack completed 24 of 38 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns. Jack Vines caught 11 passes for 148 yards and a score.
After playing the first four weeks of the season, Vilonia is idle this Friday. The Eagles return to action Sept. 30 at Joe T. Robinson in Little Rock.
The Greenbrier Panthers had their two-game winning streak snapped at Van Buren, falling 40-14. They scored two late touchdowns after trailing 40-0.
Coach Randy Tribble said it was just a really bad night for his club.
“We didn’t play very well, and they were pretty good,” he said of the Pointers.
Greenbrier’s Mr. Everything, Carter McElhaney, returned a kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown. He had only 25 yards rushing on three carries and caught only three passes for 35 yards.
The Panthers are idle this week before hosting Class 6A power Greenwood on Sept. 30.
The Mayflower Golden Eagles had some difficulty with costly turnovers in a 44-26 loss at Clinton on Friday. The Golden Eagles punted only once but turnovers were the difference.
“We played hard and decently well, but not good enough to win,” Coach Austin Emerson said.
Quarterback Noah Gailey rushed for 256 yards and two scores. He also threw a touchdown pass.
Mayflower hosts 1-3 Pottsville on Friday night.
Conway Christian also had it’s two-game winning streak snapped with a 46-29 loss to Dierks.
The Eagles led 21-6 at one point in the game before the Outlaws rallied for the win.
Conway Christian is idle this Friday before traveling to Hector on Sept. 30.
The Quitman Bulldogs were idle last Friday. This week, they open 3A-2 conference play at Newport. The Greyhound’s are 2-2. They beat Osceola and Trumann but lost to Beebe and Stuttgart.
Quitman is on a two-game winless streak, which includes a 28-28 tie with Hector and a 63-41 loss to Gentry.
Everyone is still baffled by the tie that was allowed to occur at Hector in the second game of the season. The officials messed that whole deal up by not allowing the kids to settle the game on the field with overtime, which is allowed for non-conference games and has been for at least seven years.
Against Gentry, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 28-12 lead but could not hold on against a larger, more experienced, deeper team in the Class 4A Pioneers.
From my experience with the Qutiman team, having covered two of its games in person this season, I know coach DJ Marrs will have them ready for the Greyhounds. Quarterback Nassir Donohoo is one of the most dynamic players regardless of classification in Arkansas. I’m always impressed when I see him make a difficult throw or run 80 yards for a score.
My other beat
In addition to being the full-time sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat, I’m also the sports editor on a freelance basis for the Grand Prairie Herald in Hazen. I cover Hazen, Des Arc and Carlisle, which is my alma mater.
I talk to the coaches there every week to get a good story. My boss there, Roxanne Bradow, is awesome. She taught with my late wife Linda at Lonoke Middle School and played the piano at our wedding in December 1999. When I left the statewide newspaper in November 2019, she called me to see if I wanted to do some work for her. I quickly jumped at the chance.
There is just something about covering local sports in a small-town atmosphere, which is something I know I have here in Faulkner County. I’m eternally grateful for the opportunity to be the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
