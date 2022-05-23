Luck largely has not been on the Conway Wampus Cats baseball team in state championship games.
However, the Wampus Cats put together a championship worthy season that ended with the schools third state title in coach Leighton Hardin’s second year with a 10-7 victory over Bentonville.
From the outset Thursday at the Benton Athletic Complex, it seemed like it was Conway’s game to lose after plating four first-inning runs.
Senior Logan French got the party started by doubling to the right-center field gap and then was brought home when sophomore Tucker Satterfield tripled just right of center.
Junior Cole Glover was hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners, and two batters later, sophomore Will Thompson brought everyone home with a three-run homer over the right field fence, which brought the score to 4-0, giving starting pitcher and championship game MVP senior Austin Rainey a cushion.
After recording a three-up, three-down first inning, Rainey walked a pair of batters in the second, but there was no damage done.
Rainey was then moved to the outfield because of an elevated pitch count, and Hardin elected to go with junior Hugh Hill, instead of the normal middle innings pitcher junior Parker Prock.
Hill struggled with command, walking the first batter he faced, and then hitting the second.
Bentonville then scored their first run when senior Kieper Pate blooped a single to center field to score sophomore Carter Nye.
Another single by Stephon Gryskiewicz scored senior Ethan Arnold and Pate before Hill was able to get the final two batters of the inning with the Tigers pulling within one run.
But, it was back to Conway on the offensive with Rainey leading off the inning with a double to the right field wall.
Satterfield followed with a walk and then Glover hit a sacrifice fly to right field, giving Conway a 5-3 lead.
The Wampus Cats weren’t done there as senior Zach Szuba singled down the third base line putting runners on the corners.
Thompson then got his fourth RBI of the game, singling through the right side of the infield, which brough Satterfield home.
The final two runs scored in the inning came on a single to left field by junior Sam Gregg, who recorded two RBI on the single.
Now up 9-3, Hill had a six-run lead to work with. However, the effectiveness was still largely not there.
He induced a flyout to right on the first batter, but gave up a double to sophomore Rowan Christensen, then hit Nye, followed by a walk to Arnold to load the bases.
That left senior Luke Crumpler to clear the bases on a three-RBI double down the right field line.
That ended Hill’s day on the mound, but didn’t yet close the books on his line.
Rainey came back in to pitch because he wasn’t removed from the game, but walked the first batter he faced.
Gryskiewicz then hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Pate, which was charged to Hill, and then Rainey got junior Tony Woodie to ground out to short to end the inning.
The Wampus Cats didn’t generate offense in the bottom of the fourth, going down in order, while Rainey walked one batter in the top of the fifth.
In the bottom of the fifth, Conway plated a final run when Prock doubled home sophomore Conner Cunningham, making the score 10-7, which was the final.
Rainey sat Bentonville down in order in the top of the sixth and then surrendered a hit to the second batter of the top of the seventh.
After getting Gryskiewicz to strike out looking to lead off the inning, Woodie poked a single to right field.
However, Rainey recorded a fly out to center and then got senior Jackson Hutchens to ground out to second to begin the dogpile near the pitcher’s mound.
It was Conway’s third baseball championship in 10 tries, and first since the 2011 season.
The Wampus Cats previously played for the 2018 title, but fell to Rogers and then lost the 2015 title game to Bentonville.
