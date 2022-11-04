The Conway Wampus Cats basketball team is coming off a 15-13 campaign with a new coaching come in this season.
Marcus Adams left Watson Chapel after four seasons to become the head coach of the Wampus Cats. Former head coach Salty Longing is now the assistant coach.
“It’s a chance to coach at the highest level,” Adams said when asked what attracted him to the Conway job.
A year ago, Conway lost to Bentonville 89-60 in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament.
“They didn’t have a lot of size, but they played really hard,” Adams said of last year’s squad. “This year, we’ve got nine seniors, but we’ve only got two returning starters. They were both in and out of the lineup last year. So, we don’t have a lot of experience. We expect our guys to be hard-nosed, playing hard, playing tough, but playing smart and playing selfish for each other.”
The two returning starters are senior guard Colen Thompson and senior guard RJ Patton.
“They were in and out of the lineup with experience,” Adams said.
Adams said with the lack of experience, he wants his team to play hard defense, especially early in the season.
“This will help to lead into some early transition baskets,” he said. “We want to get out and play fast. For the teams that won’t allow us to play fast, we want to get into a half court game and grind you out if we need to do so. Right now, I just want to see who is going to compete and who is not going to compete on this level.”
Adams said he has several players who are still playing football for the Wampus Cats, including Jamarion “Boogie” Carr and Andrew McCray.
“Those are two guys we are looking for to come in and help us out,” Adams said.
Conway opens the season Tuesday at Maumelle. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
“They’ve got some good young talent,” Adams said of the Hornets. “They are going to be pretty good.”
Conway then travels to Bentonville on Nov. 15 to play the Tigers, who finished as the Class 6A runner-up a year ago.
“If you want to complete on this level, we’ve got to see these tough games early,” Adams said. “I’m always looking forward to seeing the Centrals, Jonesboros, Bryants, and even Cabot. They are going to be solid this year as well.”
