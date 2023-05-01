LITTLE ROCK — The Conway High School soccer teams split with Little Rock Central on Friday at Scott Field.
The Wampus Cats continued their winning streak by beating the Tigers 4-2 while the Lady Wampus Cats suffered their first conference loss of the season, 1-0.
Wampus Cats
Conway improved to 16-1 overall and 12-0 in league play with a 4-2 win over Central.
The win was Conway’s 16th consecutive victory after starting the season with a loss to Russellville.
Conway led 4-0 at halftime.
Scoring goals were Dylan Boyer, Tyson Turnage, Logan Geier and Will Childers.
Childers, Sawyer Fredrick and Xander Williams each had an assist.
Conway will host Little Rock Catholic at John McConnell Stadium today at 7 p.m.
Lady Wampus Cats
Conway suffered its first defeat of the 6A-Central season and first in 13 games, losing 1-0 to Central on Friday.
Conway’s only other defeat came 1-0 to Fayetteville on March 4.
“It was a tough loss to take because we created the best chances from start to finish,” Conway coach Kevin DeStefano said. “There was a period in the first half where I felt they were better, but the second half, we dominated. And on another night, we could have won the game by several goals.
“I’m very proud of the girls and how they responded at halftime. We did everything right. We just couldn’t find a goal.”
DeStefano said Brityn Pavatt and Grace King played well. He said Emily Huffman made two big saves in the first half.
“Dekeria Carter was disappointed not to score, but she played brilliantly and created so many chances with her pace and ability to turn defenders,” DeStefano said. “Alexes Onyeyiri really stepped up in the second half and pressed their backline, forcing mistakes.”
Conway now has 27 points and trails Mount St. Mary for second place with 30 points. The Lady Wampus Cats host the Belles tonight at John McConnell Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m.
If Conway beats Mount St. Mary, they force a tie with the Belles and would have the tiebreaker by virtue of a win. The two teams tied earlier this season.
The top two teams in the conference get a first-round bye in next week’s Class 6A state tournament in Fort Smith.
