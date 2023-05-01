x

Conway's Carly Pate controls the ball while a Little Rock Central defender closes in during Friday's match at Scott Field in Little Rock.

 Lanette Rogers/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

LITTLE ROCK — The Conway High School soccer teams split with Little Rock Central on Friday at Scott Field.

The Wampus Cats continued their winning streak by beating the Tigers 4-2 while the Lady Wampus Cats suffered their first conference loss of the season, 1-0.

