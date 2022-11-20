First-year Conway Wampus Cats basketball coach Marcus Adams got his first win at the school when they beat Pine Bluff 72-55 in the Hoopin 4 Hoodies classic at North Little Rock High School on Saturday.
Pine Bluff led 14-10 after one quarter. The Wampus Cats erupted for 25 points in the second quarter to take control of the game.
