Wampus Cats beat Rogers in overtime, advance to semis
The Conway Wampus Cats got a golden goal from Tyson Turnage to beat Rogers 4-3 in the quarterfinal round of the Class 6A state soccer tournament at Fort Smith Southside’s Jim Rowland Stadium on Friday.
With the win, Conway, the defending state champion, advances to the state semifinals today at noon at Southside.
Conway led 2-1 at halftime. Scoring first-half goals were Turnage and Lincoln Parker.
Rogers scored the next two goals to take a 3-2 lead and were headed for a victory when Conway’s Miguel Lozoya scored with 39 seconds left in the second half to force overtime.
After a scoreless 10-minute overtime period, Conway won the game with in the second overtime period
Will Childers had two assists for Conway. Xander Williams also had an assist.
“I’m proud of these seniors that continue to win and have been to three straight semifinals,” Conway coach Matthew Page said.
