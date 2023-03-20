The Conway Wampus Cats swept through the Ozark Baseball Classic in Harrison over the weekend.
They beat West Plains, Mo., 19-1, McDonald County of Anderson, Mo., 10-2, and Fair Grove, Mo., 16-1, to win the tournament.
With the wins, Conway is now 9-3 on the season, winner of six consecutive games.
“Offensively, we played at a high level throughout the tournament,” Conway coach Leighton Hardin said. “We showed some toughness and resilience in the McDonald County game, going down 2-1 in the fourth inning, but we never wavered and put the game away late.”
Hardin said all his pitchers threw well during the tournament.
“Prestyn Ribbing had a no-hitter going into the last inning of the McDonald County game,” he said. “Preston Prock, Gage Law and Thomas Ford continued to throw strikes and give our defense a chance to make plays in Game 2. Shaun Cover was able to step in and pitch in the championship game.”
Hardin said he was proud of how his team played and represented the Conway community.
“We had a lot of positive comments from other teams of our kids attitudes and respect for the game,” Hardin said.
Hardin said his team has some things to work on before resuming conference play March 28 against Cabot.
“We gave up a few cheap runs that we need to clean up before resuming conference play,” he said.
In the win over West Plains, Conway scored four runs in the first, three in the second, seven in the third and five in the fourth.
Tucker Satterfield and Prock scored four runs each. Hugh Hill scored three. Thomas Ford had two runs. Also scoring were Clay Fisher, Kyler Spencer and Cover.
High was 3 for 4 with 7 seven RBIs. He and Prock each hit a home run. Spencer was also 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Prock was 2 for 2 with five RBIs.
Ribbing got the win. He struck out five in 3 1/3 innings of work.
In the semifinal win over McDonald County, Conway trailed 3-1 after four innings. The Wampus Cats then scored three runs in the fifth and six in the sixth to get the win.
Fisher, Satterfield and Prock each scored two runs. Also scoring were Hill, Spencer, Glover and Sam Gregg.
Fisher, Hill and Glover had two hits each.
Prock, Law and Ford combined to strike out seven batters.
In the championship-game win over Fair Grove, Conway scored 12 runs in the first inning and four in the third inning to end the game.
Cover was 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs.
Prock, Hill and Spencer each scored three runs. Fisher and Cole Glover scored two runs each. Also scoring were Cover, Ford and Gregg.
Cover got the win. He struck out five in three innings of work.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
