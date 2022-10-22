LITTLE ROCK — After a big hiccup two weeks ago against the Cabot Panthers, the Conway Wampus Cats seem to be back on track.

Conway routed Little Rock Central 49-0 on Friday at Quigley Stadium. With the win, the Wampus Cats improve to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the 7A-Central. They are tied for second in the conference with Cabot, who holds the tiebreaker over Conway. Bryant is in first place at 5-0.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.