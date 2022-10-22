LITTLE ROCK — After a big hiccup two weeks ago against the Cabot Panthers, the Conway Wampus Cats seem to be back on track.
Conway routed Little Rock Central 49-0 on Friday at Quigley Stadium. With the win, the Wampus Cats improve to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the 7A-Central. They are tied for second in the conference with Cabot, who holds the tiebreaker over Conway. Bryant is in first place at 5-0.
In the win over Central, the Wampus Cats had 414 yards in total offense, including 218 yards passing and 196 yards rushing.
Donovyn Omolo completed 13 of 15 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown. Phil Scherrey completed 3 of 5 passes for 64 yards.
Jamarion “Boogie” Carr rushed for 45 yards on eight carries. He also scored a touchdown.
Elijah Smith rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Jayllen Chambers rushed for 22 yards and a touchdown on three carries. Desmond Davidson scored two rushing touchdowns.
Omarion Pace caught three passes for 98 yards. Jackson Anderson caught three passes for 23 yards. Jayden Hughes caught two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown. Rome Fields and Clay Fisher each caught two passes.
Conway kicker Adrian Mejia was 7 for 7 on extra points.
Conway gave up only 88 yards in total offense. Central had 19 yards rushing and 69 yards passing.
Conway led 21-0 after one quarter. Davidson scored on a one-yard run. Omolo threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Hughes, and Chambers scored on a two-yard run.
The Wampus Cats scored 28 points in the second quarter. Chambers scored on a one-yard run. Carr scored on a two-yard run. Smith scored on a five-yard run then Davidson rounded out the scoring with a two-yard run,
“We were very effective from the word go,” Conway coach Keith Fimple said. “We had a couple of things happen that we’ve got to keep working on. We had a couple of penalties that stopped our tempo. We had some penalties on defense. But other than that, I thought the team they did an effective job of getting on the field and getting off. We played a lot of people, which is always good to get that experience in conference games. We’ll move on to the next one.”
The next one is the final home game when the Wampus Cats host Jonesboro at John McConnell Stadium.
